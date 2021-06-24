Cancel
University appoints Sylvia Carey-Butler as vice president for institutional equity and diversity

By Caelyn Pender
Brown Daily Herald
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSylvia R. Carey-Butler will serve as the new vice president for institutional equity and diversity effective Aug. 16, according to a June 24 news release. Carey-Butler will replace Shontay Delalue, former vice president for institutional equity and diversity who departed in June for a new role as senior vice president and senior diversity officer at Dartmouth. Her appointment follows a months-long search to fill Delalue’s vacancy.

www.browndailyherald.com
