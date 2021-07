Leave it to the Syracuse Police Department to turn a public relations win into a public relations nightmare. Two years ago, Officer Brandon Hanks became the face of a new generation of police-community relations when his basketball challenge went viral. Our hearts were warmed by the sight of a cop playing one-on-one with kids, for the prize of a new pair of sneakers to all comers who could score first. What better way to repair frayed bonds with the community in which he grew up?