Baltimore cites ‘equity, environmental justice’ in saying no to high-speed maglev train project
Baltimore is urging federal and state transportation officials to slam the door on a proposal to bring a high-speed maglev train line to the Washington-Baltimore corridor. Citing concerns about equity and effects on the environment, the city is joining towns, transportation leaders and federal agencies on the project’s path in opposing the multibillion-dollar, privately funded project.www.washingtonpost.com