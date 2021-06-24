Baltimore cites ‘equity, environmental justice’ in saying no to high-speed maglev train project

This country has learned the hard way that the tough-on-crime approach adopted in the 1990s really doesn’t work. It has resulted in costly mass incarceration that has disproportionately affected minorities and led to recidivism without addressing the root causes of crime. Far more effective are diversion programs that aim to keep nonviolent, low-level offenders out of jail and make them productive members of the community. So why, then, does Virginia punish counties that have led the way with criminal justice reform and reward those that have stuck with the old, failed ways? That is the question that confronts a newly commissioned state study on how the state should fund local prosecutors.