Baltimore, MD

Baltimore cites ‘equity, environmental justice’ in saying no to high-speed maglev train project

By Luz Lazo
Washington Post
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBaltimore is urging federal and state transportation officials to slam the door on a proposal to bring a high-speed maglev train line to the Washington-Baltimore corridor. Citing concerns about equity and effects on the environment, the city is joining towns, transportation leaders and federal agencies on the project’s path in opposing the multibillion-dollar, privately funded project.

