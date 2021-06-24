Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Could a Miami Dolphins alternate “orange” helmet be coming soon?

By Brian Miller
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier today, Adam Schefter reported that the NFL has a new helmet rule going into effect in 2022, but the Miami Dolphins won’t benefit. According to the rule, teams can now use “different” helmets during the course of the season. Currently, teams are allowed one helmet fitted to each player. Teams like the Miami Dolphins who can simply swap out the logo during throwback weekends, don’t have to change the color or “repaint” the shell.

phinphanatic.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
FanSided

FanSided

108K+
Followers
298K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Schefter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Miami Dolphins#Patriots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
News Break
NFL
News Break
Marketing
News Break
Helmets
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
FanSided

What is the Kansas City Chiefs alternate helmet?

The Kansas City Chiefs have long worn the arrowhead on their helmet, but what is their alternative helmet option, if they even have one?. NFL teams and fans have something to look forward to for the 2022 season. Last week, the league announced that clubs could start using alternative helmets that season, opening the door for the return of throwback uniforms. So many iconic throwbacks could return to the field, and the Kansas City Chiefs — do they have throwback uniforms?
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Anonymous Patriots player has telling comment about Mac Jones

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick seems intent on having Cam Newton start the season as his No. 1 quarterback, but there have been numerous reports that Mac Jones could push the former NFL MVP in training camp. Judging by what one Patriots player said about the rookie this week, an open competition almost seems inevitable.
NFLchatsports.com

Xavien Howard: Where does he rank in Miami Dolphins history?

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard (25) intercepts a pass intended for New York Jets wide receiver Jeff Smith (16) in the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, October 18, 2020. [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post]. There is a lot of talk about how good or great or...
NFLchatsports.com

MetLife Takeover is back: Buy your Miami Dolphins tickets now!

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 29: (NEW YORK DAILIES OUT) Mike Gesicki #88 of the Miami Dolphins takes the field with his teammates for a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 29, 2020 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Dolphins defeated the Jets 20-3. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)
NFLdolphinstalk.com

Ross Tucker & Greg Cosell Preview AFC East and Miami Dolphins

Ross Tucker had Greg Cossell from NFL Match-Up and NFL Films on The Ross Tucker Podcast to break down and preview the AFC East. During which they talk about the Miami Dolphins and share their thoughts and opinions on what they think the Dolphins will do in 2021.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

One key stat for optimism for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa

The debate surrounding Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is one that should be expected to rage until we get our first chances to see the 2021 Miami Dolphins offense in action — and even then there feels to be plenty of discourse to be had regarding Tagovailoa’s ceiling as a passer. Much has been made about his unwillingness at times to attack down the field or press into tight coverage with his throws. Some will point to his supporting cast last year. Others will suggest it was the leap in competition from being head and shoulders better than everyone at Alabama (other than LSU in 2019, of course).
NFLchatsports.com

Miami Dolphins Wednesday Night Random Live Thread | 6/30

It is hump day, aka the middle of the week. It was also Lynn Bowden Jr. Day, according to a few of my #sources on Twitter. So with not a lot going on and the night off to relax, here’s the latest episode of SBNation’s Phinsider Radio: The Jake & Josh Show + a random live thread for you to discuss how your day went with your Phinsider Family.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Miami Dolphins: Roster spot competition on the offensive line

The Miami Dolphins have deep talent along the offensive line and while the starting group looks more set, the last spots are up from grabs. Training camp is going to really separate this year’s roster especially along the offensive line where three players could be competing for the final roster spot on this year’s team. The question is, which three players will be the ones who fall into this mix for that final spot?
NFLBolts From The Blue

NFL to allow alternate helmets in 2022, opening door for future throwback jerseys

This past Thursday, the NFL approved the use of alternate helmets starting in 2022. This is amazing news because it deals away with the major inconvenience of the “one-helmet rule” that the NFL currently has in place. The rule forced NFL teams to get special permission to ever use a secondary helmet for a special throwback that they scheduled to wear that season. Now, clubs can can utilize even more jersey combinations and even invite the throwbacks into the lineup on a more frequent basis.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Best alternate NFL uniforms that could come back in 2022

With the NFL approving the use of alternative helmets in the 2022 season, teams are set to bring back their old uniforms. But what teams have the best?. The NFL announced last week that teams intending to bring back alternative and classic uniforms can officially use alternative helmets starting in 2022, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Twitter.
NFL247Sports

Chicago Bears set to host joint practices with Miami Dolphins

LAKE FOREST, Ill. — The Chicago Bears will welcome a little bit of South Beach to Halas Hall in August for a week. According to Adam Jahns of The Athletic, the Bears will host the Miami Dolphins for joint practices leading up to their preseason game on August 14th. Jahns is reporting that there will be a few joint practices, likely three on the practice fields at Halas Hall.
NFLYardbarker

The Chicago Bears can finally have alternate helmets- time for new uniforms?

The NFL officially announced last week that the restrictions regarding alternate helmets would be lifted beginning the 2022-2023 season. Upon hearing this news, the NFL’s fanbase released a collective, “IT’S ABOUT TIME.” Chicago Bears fans, however, immediately began thinking. What changes could the Bears make to their uniforms?. With the...
NFLchatsports.com

Jakeem Grant needs to be used a lot differently by the Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) returns a punt for 88 yards and a touchdown against Los Angeles Rams at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, November 1, 2020. (ALLEN EYESTONE / THE PALM BEACH POST) Jakeem Grant is an enigma when it comes to the Miami Dolphins. He...

Comments / 0

Community Policy