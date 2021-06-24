Could a Miami Dolphins alternate “orange” helmet be coming soon?
Earlier today, Adam Schefter reported that the NFL has a new helmet rule going into effect in 2022, but the Miami Dolphins won’t benefit. According to the rule, teams can now use “different” helmets during the course of the season. Currently, teams are allowed one helmet fitted to each player. Teams like the Miami Dolphins who can simply swap out the logo during throwback weekends, don’t have to change the color or “repaint” the shell.phinphanatic.com