Could a Miami Dolphins alternate “orange” helmet be coming soon?

The debate surrounding Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is one that should be expected to rage until we get our first chances to see the 2021 Miami Dolphins offense in action — and even then there feels to be plenty of discourse to be had regarding Tagovailoa’s ceiling as a passer. Much has been made about his unwillingness at times to attack down the field or press into tight coverage with his throws. Some will point to his supporting cast last year. Others will suggest it was the leap in competition from being head and shoulders better than everyone at Alabama (other than LSU in 2019, of course).