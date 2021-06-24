Steelers Released David DeCastro for 'Non-Football Injury'

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers made a somewhat shocking roster move, releasing All-Pro guard David DeCastro. Now, everyone is wondering why?

In the NFL's transaction list, DeCastro is listed under "non-football injury," which could mean one of two things. He could have hurt himself away from the team's facility, allowing the Steelers to release him instead of having to place him on Injured Reserve - if necessary. Much like the Broncos did with Ju'Wuan James.

The second reason could be a situation that isn't an injury. For example, an illness or underlying condition restricting him from competing.

The release will free up $8.75 million in cap space for the Steelers. DeCastro wasn't at the last two days of minicamp. Last Friday, the team hosted free agent guard Trae Turner for a visit.

The Steelers now have one returning starter on their offensive line. Chukwuma Okorafor will enter his second season as a starter but will transition from right to left tackle.

Noah Strackbein is a Publisher with AllSteelers. Follow Noah on Twitter @NoahStrack, and AllSteelers @si_steelers.

