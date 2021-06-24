Cancel
FAQ: What to know as Giants reopen Oracle Park to full capacity

By Evan Webeck
Red Bluff Daily News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt 4:45 Friday evening, the San Francisco Giants will open the gates to Oracle Park and tens of thousands of fans will stream in, unabated and unconcerned by COVID-19 restrictions, for the first time since Bruce Bochy’s farewell as manager — a span of 635 days. More than 100,000 fans...

www.redbluffdailynews.com
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Giants recall catcher Joey Bart, Buford grad, from Triple-A

The San Francisco Giants recalled catcher Joey Bart, a Buford grad, from Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday. In a corresponding move, the Giants optioned right-hander Logan Webb to Sacramento. Webb, 24, started the Giants' 5-3 victory over the Washington Nationals Friday night, allowing one hit and striking out four in three...
MLBgiants365.com

Washington Nationals drop opener with San Francisco Giants, 5-3 final in Oracle Park...

Going up against the Giants again, Espino lost an eight-pitch battle with leadoff man Mike Yastrzemski, walking the first batter in the bottom of the first, but he got two before Darin Ruf singled to right to drive the leadoff walk in and make it a 1-0 game after one in Oracle Park. Donovan Solano singled in the first at bat of the Giants' second, and catcher Curt Casali hit an 0-2 fastball out to left in the next at bat to make it a 3-0 game in the home team's favor.
MLBFrankfort Times

Crawford homers, Giants assured MLB's top record at break

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — All-Star Brandon Crawford had three hits, including his 18th home run, and the San Francisco Giants ensured themselves the best record in baseball at the break by thumping the Washington Nationals 10-4 on Saturday. Anthony DeSclafani had six strikeouts and pitched three-hit ball over six scoreless...
MLBGwinnett Daily Post

Kevin Gausman shines as MLB-best Giants sweep Nationals

Right-hander Kevin Gausman pitched like an All-Star and Curt Casali provided a three-run home run Sunday afternoon, sending the host San Francisco Giants to a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals with a 3-1 victory. The National League West-leading Giants finished the first half at 57-32, giving them the most...
MLBtonyspicks.com

Free MLB Picks For Today 7/12/2021

San Francisco Giants NL Pennant MLB Pick Prediction 7/12/2021. MLB pick is to take San Francisco Giants to win NL Pennant at +675 odds. As we hit the All Star Break the San Francisco Giants sit atop the NL West with a 57-32 record which equates to a .640 winning percentage best in baseball. Giants played in the competitive NL West division facing both the Dodgers and Padres. At home, the team has won 30 of 43 and have are eight games over .500 on the road. They sit second in the National League in run differential at +116. In the NL West they have two games in hand of the Dodgers and four in hand of the Padres. Giants sit second best in baseball in Team ERA and best in the Majors in WHIP at 1.11. Starters give them quality starts and the team third best defensively. Giants have hit the most home runs of any team in baseball. Team has a good mix of veterans and young players on their roster. Kevin Gausman and Anthony DeSclafani have given the team solid work from their rotation. Alex Wood gives the team playoff experience from the left side. He sits with an 8-3 record with ERA of 3.67 in his fifteen starts. Aaron Sanchez is expected back in rotation at the end of the month. Johnny Cueto could fall to the fifth starter with Sanchez returning so he could eat up innings out of the bullpen during the playoffs. Play San Francisco Giants to win NL Pennant at +675.
Fremont, CARed Bluff Daily News

Photos: Former SF Giants player, coach sells Fremont mansion for $5 million

Shawon Dunston, a former shortstop and longtime assistant coach for the San Francisco Giants, has sold his Fremont mansion for $4.925 million. Dunston had stints with the Giants in 1996, 1998, 2001 and 2002. After his playing career, he served as an assistant coach with the team for 12 seasons. https://embed.sendtonews.com/oembed/?fk=5PSHiZxb&cid=8141&sound=off&format=json&offsetx=0&offsety=0&floatwidth=400&floatposition=bottom-right&float=on.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Time Out Chicago

What it’s like to attend a full-capacity ball game at Wrigley Field

As summer arrives in Chicago and the city continues to reopen, we're experiencing many places, pastimes and events again for the first time in more than a year. Throughout the coming months, Time Out Chicago editors will be chronicling their experiences returning to beloved haunts through a series we're calling Back At It. As we immerse ourselves in places and events that we once regularly frequented, we'll let you know what has changed, what's stayed the same and how you can get in on the fun.
MLBPosted by
Pittsburgh Business Times

Pirates back to full capacity at PNC Park

The Pittsburgh Pirates season opened in April, but it wasn’t until this July 4th weekend when the team and fans could celebrate their independence from the Pennsylvania Covid-19 gathering restrictions that had limited the number of people who could be in the ballpark. It’s been a progression for PNC Park...
MLBsportstalkline.com

Bay Area Baseball: Full Capacity

Full capacity opening days didn’t disappoint for both Bay Area baseball teams competing for each other’s fans. The San Francisco Giants first opened at full capacity to a nice attendance of 36,928 excited fans on June 25th, 2021. Well, some might say that this number is slightly inflated due to it being the ‘Battle of the Bay”, it must be noted that the Oakland Athletics‘ first home game, June 29th, 2021, only attracted 4,739 fans in compassion. The disparity in attendance was enough to send A’s fans & me in the usual frenzy, some even going as far as to say the Giants couldn’t do any better attracting weekday attendance. This was far from the truth as the San Francisco Giants, on a weekday that wasn’t a holiday, attracted a paltry 18,785 fans against the St. Louis Cardinals on July 6th, 2021, which I’m sure will trigger any A’s fan, but facts are facts.
MLBMLB

Futures Game FAQ: What to know for Denver

Enough about late December. The most wonderful time of the year is coming Sunday, if you’re a devoted baseball prospect fan that is. The 2021 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game will be Sunday at Coors Field in Denver. (It happens to be the same day that the first round of the MLB Draft will be held in the same city.) It’s an opportunity to see many of the game’s top prospects all on the same field, and that should feel like even more of a joy after the pandemic robbed us of both the 2020 Minor League season and last year’s edition of the Futures Game that was meant to be held in Los Angeles.
MLBwcn247.com

Realmuto to start at catcher for NL, Molina a replacement

DENVER (AP) — Philadelphia’s J.T. Realmuto will take over from injured San Francisco catcher Buster Posey as the National League’s starter in Tuesday’s All-Star Game at Coors Field in Denver. St. Louis catcher Yadier Molina earned his 10th All-Star selection, among 10 replacements announced by Major League Baseball. Molina was elected on the players’ ballot and filled the spot vacated when Posey was put on the injured list Friday, five days after his left thumb was bruised by a foul tip.Kansas City second baseman Whit Merrifield and Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson also earned selections from the players’ ballot.
MLBABC News

Mookie Betts, Michael Brantley out of All-Star Game; MLB names replacements

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts and Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley are among the players who have decided not to play in the All-Star Game, it was announced Saturday. St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina was among the announced replacements, but he opted later Saturday to decline so he...
MLBprepbaseballreport.com

San Diego Swing: #4 Marcelo Mayer

2021 STATISTICS: 392 BA - 14 HR - 45 RBI - 1.442 OPS - 18 SB - 872 FP%. Marcelo Mayer is about as surefire of a first round draft pick as there was in the 2021 MLB Draft. The Eastlake shortstop has been on scouting radars for quite some time. During the 2019 season, he started at shortstop over 13th overall pick Keoni Cavaco helping put the spotlight on him early in his high school career. Professional scouting attention and hype for the sweet swinging shortstop rivals that of Stephen Strasburg in 2009 at San Diego State, Kris Bryant in 2013 at the University of San Diego and Mickey Moniak in 2016 at La Costa Canyon High School.

