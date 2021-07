Levin Management Corp. has announced the promotion of a longtime member of its property management team. In a news release, the North Plainfield-based firm said Denise Ciaravino has risen to the role of portfolio manager. Along with overseeing the day-to-day operation of a roughly 1 million-square-foot shopping center portfolio, which she has done for the past decade, she will also be the single point of contact for a nine-property, 840,000-square-foot management assignment recently awarded to LMC.