Schools can’t arm teachers without proper training, Ohio Supreme Court rules

By Susan Tebben, Ohio Capital Journal
School districts do not have the discretion to authorize the arming of teachers, according to a Wednesday ruling by the Ohio Supreme Court. The state’s highest court came out with the decision on Wednesday, going against legislative efforts and pro-gun lobbying groups who believed local control should be a part of firearms policies in Ohio schools.

