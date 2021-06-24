Schools can’t arm teachers without proper training, Ohio Supreme Court rules

Jul. 12—The Supreme Court said that the judgments delivered need to be "more crisp, clear and precise" if a common man has to understand the law being laid down by courts. A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday observed that it is high time that judges adopt the Wren & Martin principles of précis writing to enable litigants understand Court decisions. "It is the need of the hour to write clear and short judgments which the litigant can understand...There may be times when the complexity of matters gives rise to complex opinions. But we find that judgments are becoming more complex and verbose," said a bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy in a postscript to its judgment allowing Delhi Assembly's Peace and Harmony Committee to summon Facebook as part of its proceeding in relation to the communal violence in the Capital in February last year.