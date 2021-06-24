Cancel
Ombud Recognized as a High Performer by G2 for RFP and Proposal Platforms

By PRWeb
Times Union
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmbud Earns High Performer Status in Enterprise Category and Secures 7 Awards. Ombud, the leading sales content collaboration platform built for the entire revenue team, today announces Ombud Rx earned seven badges on the G2 Summer 2021 Report in the Requests for Proposal (RFP) and Proposal category. A trusted industry source, G2's quarterly RFP Grid® ranks products based on customer satisfaction and market presence and places companies into four categories on the Grid, with the High Performer quadrant only granted to those with exceptional customer satisfaction. Ombud also earned Easiest to Do Business With and Best Support badges.

www.timesunion.com
