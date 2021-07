Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. 1. The shares of Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Series A Preferred Shares") are convertible into shares of the common stock (the "Common Shares") of Medicine Man Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") upon the events specified in the Company's Certificate of Designation of Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Stock (the "Certificate of Designation"). The Preferred stock is perpetual and therefore has no expiration date.