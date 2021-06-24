Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Cutting Edge Spine Announces Notice of Issuance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office regarding Patent No. US 10,993,754 B2: IMPLANTS FOR TISSUE FIXATION AND FUSION

By PRWeb
Times Union
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINERAL SPRINGS, N.C. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Cutting Edge Spine (http://www.cuttingedgespine.com), a leader in the organic development and commercialization of novel technologies for the spine, today announced the notice of issuance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office regarding Patent No. US 10,993,754 B2: IMPLANTS FOR TISSUE FIXATION AND FUSION.

www.timesunion.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patent Office#Fixation#Medical Device#Prweb#3d#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
CES
Related
Technologyaithority.com

NerdPine Granted Trademark Registration From US Patent and Trademark Office

NerdPine has been granted the Trademark under Class 42 for: Computer software consultancy; Computer software design, Computer programming & Maintenance of computer software…. NerdPine is proud to announce the granting of Trademark from the US Patent and Trademark office. NerdPine, offers excellence in the area of Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Business Process Management and Robotic Process Management and provides industry specific solutions for varied verticals including, Healthcare, Banking, Retail, Insurance, Consumer Goods, Pharma and Life Sciences.
Businessaustinnews.net

Bleep, LLC Signs Distribution Agreement with Mercury Medical Expanding its Acute Care Commercial Capability in the U.S.

Mercury Medical announces Bleep, LLC partnership. CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Pressure ulcers not only drive high cost for Acute Care centers, but also drive patient dissatisfaction. Traditional CPAP masks and pressure ulcers are commonly related to headgear/straps on PAP mask being too loose or too tight. Mask and nasal pillow pressure and friction is the top cause. 'The average 300-bed acute facility with a 2.4% incidence rate spends $14 million a year on pressure ulcer prevention and treatment. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) spends $22 billion a year on pressure ulcers as a secondary diagnosis, according to a recent report by healthcare finance news.'
Businessmassachusettsnewswire.com

Talon International’s Adjustec Awarded Second US Patent: US 11,034,130 B2 for its Bandroll Technology

A significant achievement for the company, to protect our patterned technology and intellectual property; thus, benefiting valuable clients. WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) recently awarded Talon’s Adjustec a second patent in a series of patterns concerning their Adjustec stretch technology Bandroll product. The patent provides additional protection for the Adjustec Bandroll-the design behind Talon’s Inventor of the Year Award for 2020, awarded by Aramark. Following this second patent are two more patterns pending for the Adjustec Bandroll that cover even a wider range of applications.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
TheStreet

MediciNova Receives Notice Of Allowance For New Patent Covering MN-166 (ibudilast) For The Treatment Of Ophthalmic Disease

LA JOLLA, Calif., July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ:MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a pending patent application which covers MN-166 (ibudilast) for the treatment of ophthalmic disease.
EconomySFGate

OpenBOM™ Announced Patent Award For Collaborative Bill of Materials Management

NEWTON, Mass. (PRWEB) June 30, 2021. OpenBOM™, a leading SaaS digital network-based platform, announces a patent award for a collaborative Bill of Materials (BOM) management system. A collaborative bill of materials management allowing multiple users and customers to perform structured changes in a multi-tenant collaborative SaaS environment. OpenBOM develops a...
Economydallassun.com

American Manganese Receives Notice of Allowance from Japanese Patent Office

Japanese Patent to Join U.S. and Korean Patents in AMY Battery Recycling Portfolio. Remaining National Phase Patent Applications include China, Europe, Australia, India, and Canada. SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. ('AMY' or the 'Company') (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) is pleased to announce that the Japanese Patent...
Economyacs.org

Re: Need help creating chemical formula for patent

LAIPLA - Los Angeles Intellectual Property Law Association. It's like hiring a plumber, call around, get three quotes, least expensive isn't always the best. Having a well written summary with an abstract, materials and methods (your best guess) and a description of what your invention is and does will help reduce the costs and difficulties in describing your invention. Best of luck on your endeavor.
Industryconcreteproducts.com

Cement developer secures U.S. patent for alkaline ettringitic powder

Sources: Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, Paris; CP staff. After nearly three years of examination, the United States Patent Office has validated the Hoffman Green Cement Technologies H-EVA patent (US 2021/0179492 A1). Promoted as an alternative to portland cement for ready mixed concrete, mortars and plaster, H-EVA encompasses flashed clay sludge, natural or synthetic (flue gas desulphurization) gypsum, plus proprietary chemical “activators and superactivators.” The mineral processing and chemistry yield an alkaline ettringitic powder exhibiting 28-day compressive strength exceeding 8,000 psi and one-fifth the carbon footprint of portland cement—the latter metric attributable to low temperature clay treatment.
Businesspv-magazine.com

Longi reports US decision dismissing Hanwha patent claims

With pv magazine having this week confirmed a shipment of PV panels made by Longi Solar was seized in Rotterdam last month, the Chinese solar giant this morning said the technology patent claims which enabled its Korean rival Hanwha Q Cells to move on those products, had been dismissed in a separate case in the U.S.
Public Healthfederalnewsnetwork.com

Lots of things multiplied in the pandemic, including applications to the Patent and Trademark Office

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. People sometimes overlook the T in USPTO. But trademarks are an important enabler of fair and open commerce. In fact, during the pandemic, applications to the Office of Trademarks, part of the Commerce Department’s Patent and Trademark Office, exploded over the last year. For details and how they’re coping, the Commissioner for Trademarks, David Gooder, joined Federal Drive with Tom Temin.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Engine Media Announces Filing Of Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against DraftKings

TORONTO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Engine Media Holdings, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company") (TSX-V: GAME) (GAME) - Get Report, a company providing sports and esports gaming experiences, along with media solutions focused on influencer marketing, gaming data and analytics, and programmatic advertising, today announced that its Winview Inc. subsidiary has commenced an action in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey against DraftKings Inc. (DKNG) - Get Report, alleging infringement of patents owned by Winview. The Company is being represented in this matter by Morgan Chu of Irell & Manella, LLP and Thomas R. Curtin of McElroy, Deutsch, Mulvaney & Carpenter, LLP.
Medical & BiotechStreetInsider.com

Medicinova (MNOV) Receives Notice of Allowance for New Patent Covering MN-166 (ibudilast) for the Treatment of Ophthalmic Disease

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. MediciNova, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company traded on the NASDAQ Global Market (NASDAQ: MNOV) and the JASDAQ Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange (Code Number: 4875), today announced that it has received a Notice of Allowance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for a pending patent application which covers MN-166 (ibudilast) for the treatment of ophthalmic disease.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Fed Circ probes validity of cancer treatment patent from $1.2 bln win

(Reuters) - A panel of judges at the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit on Tuesday grilled an attorney for the Sloan Kettering Institute for Cancer Research and Bristol Myers Squibb subsidiary Juno Therapeutics Inc on the validity of a cancer treatment patent that netted them nearly $1.2 billion from Gilead Sciences subsidiary Kite Pharma Inc for infringement.
Medical & BiotechNew Haven Register

The US drug industry used to oppose patents - what changed?

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) The United States, Europe and other wealthy parts of the world have already vaccinated large parts of their populations, yet vaccine rates in poor countries are lagging badly. That’s why the surprise announcement this spring that the United States will support waiving patent protections on COVID-19 vaccines is so important.
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
IndustryU.S. Food and Drug Administration

FDA to Discuss COVID-19’s Impact on Medical Product Operations at SBIA REdI Annual Conference

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has worked hard to help facilitate the timely development of medical products. We have used our emergency authorities to make these products available to the public as soon as possible, provided the criteria for issuance are met. We have also kept our partners in public health — industry, health care providers, consumers, congressional leaders, and other stakeholders — updated of our actions and the decisions we have made throughout the pandemic.
IndustryTimes Union

Kalleo Technologies Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. Kalleo Technologies has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. Kalleo Technologies has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of...
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Verizon, Huawei settle US patent dispute

Verizon and Huawei averted a legal showdown by settling a patent dispute involving their respective optical technologies less than a week after taking the matter to a US court. Their confidential settlement ends the court battle along with a separate legal action Huawei filed against Verizon which was scheduled to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy