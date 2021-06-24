Cutting Edge Spine Announces Notice of Issuance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office regarding Patent No. US 10,993,754 B2: IMPLANTS FOR TISSUE FIXATION AND FUSION

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has worked hard to help facilitate the timely development of medical products. We have used our emergency authorities to make these products available to the public as soon as possible, provided the criteria for issuance are met. We have also kept our partners in public health — industry, health care providers, consumers, congressional leaders, and other stakeholders — updated of our actions and the decisions we have made throughout the pandemic.