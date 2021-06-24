Cutting Edge Spine Announces Notice of Issuance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office regarding Patent No. US 10,993,754 B2: IMPLANTS FOR TISSUE FIXATION AND FUSION
MINERAL SPRINGS, N.C. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Cutting Edge Spine (http://www.cuttingedgespine.com), a leader in the organic development and commercialization of novel technologies for the spine, today announced the notice of issuance from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office regarding Patent No. US 10,993,754 B2: IMPLANTS FOR TISSUE FIXATION AND FUSION.www.timesunion.com