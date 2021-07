While it's prime time for high-alpine adventure in Colorado, one destination will remain closed this summer. The U.S. Forest Service expects the Ice Lakes area in the state's southwest mountains to be off-limits until Sept. 15, according to an agency news release. This part of the backcountry near Silverton has been closed since last October, when a fire burned about 600 acres near the trail rising to a lake that has been increasingly popular in recent years.