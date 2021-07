The St. Louis Cardinals rushed Johan Oviedo to the MLB in 2020 and despite efforts to keep him here in 2021, he is showing he needs more seasoning. From what the plan was at the beginning of 2020, the St. Louis Cardinals are missing three of their five planned starters. Jack Flaherty, Miles Mikolas, and Dakota Hudson are all out for various lengths of time, and because of that, pretty much all the depth the Cardinals have touted for years is being used up.