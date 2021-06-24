Western States, Adventure Sports Week highlight weekend events

After COVID-19 disrupted events across the Truckee-Tahoe area, the region’s premier competitive events are back in full swing. Race organizers Big Blue Adventure have returned with the annual Adventure Sports Week, featuring an array of events from a golf tournament, farmers market, and a car show, along with mountain bike racing, running, and a triathlon. Additionally, one of the world’s premier ultra-marathon events is set to kick off Saturday as elite runners take on the Western States 100-Mile Endurance Run.