The 10 Best Jake Gyllenhaal Movies, Ranked

An arguably underrated and multi-talented force in the film industry, Jake Gyllenhaal has been gracing our screens for just over 30 years now. As with many others in the industry, it helps to know somebody or be a bit more attractive than others to get where you want to go, and he has both. Father was a director and Mother was a producer/screenwriter, which helps a lot, but Jake has successfully taken that stepping stone and created his own next steps to stardom. Accepting vastly differing roles over the many years of his career, he has starred in some of the more shocking dramas of the new age of cinema. That wasn’t always a reach for him though, in one of his earliest films, Donnie Darko, Gyllenhaal got a chance to stretch his legs in a new genre and he hasn’t looked back since.