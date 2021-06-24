Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

An Indigenous Amazonian Group May Hold a Key to Slowing Down the Aging Process

By Joshua Rapp Learn
Discover Mag
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Tsimane child. (Credit: Chapman University) It sounds like basic, common-sense advice: living actively with a focus on natural diet is the secret to a longer, healthier life. But researchers were still surprised to discover that an indigenous group in the Amazon that practices these concepts manages to stave off some of the effects of aging.

www.discovermagazine.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amazonian#Exercise#Tsimane#Chapman University#Americans#Ct#Bolivian#Brain Power#Western#Lancet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Science
News Break
Amazon
Related
EnvironmentCourthouse News Service

Slowing Down Grape Ripening May Help Wine Survive Climate Change

(CN) — As temperatures continue to soar and more crop types are affected by climate change, winemakers in California’s San Joaquin Valley are looking for inventive solutions to keep the sauce flowing. The sauce must flow, after all. Grapes can be a particularly finicky fruit. If temperatures get too high...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Gene discovery may hold key to better therapies for OCD

In the first analysis of its kind, researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons and several other institutions have linked distinct patterns of genetic mutations with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) in humans. The work, published online June 28 in Nature Neuroscience, confirms the validity of targeting specific genes...
IndustryNews-Medical.net

Castration of male sheep slows DNA aging

Most of us are familiar with the fact that women live longer than men. But fellas, if we told you there was one thing that could be done to increase your lifespan, would you do it?. In a study published today in eLife , University of Otago researchers along with...
Beauty & FashionGenetic Engineering News

Aging May Not Be a Linear Process, Study on Reversible Stress-Induced Graying Suggests

While it may seem intuitive that stress can increase the rate at which hair turns gray, a new study from researchers at Columbia University Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons is the first to offer quantitative evidence linking psychological stress to graying hair in humans and indicates hair color may be restored upon elimination of stressful life events. This new finding overturns an earlier study in mice that suggested that stressed-induced graying of hair is permanent.
Diseases & Treatmentspharmacytimes.com

Study Reveals Inflammatory Proteins May Slow Cognitive Decline in Aging Adults

The study authors said that these findings could be used to help identify healthy people who are at risk for the condition before they have symptoms. A new study published in Alzheimer’s & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association found that elevated levels of 2 chemical mediators of inflammation, or cytokines, are connected with slower cognitive decline in aging adults.
RetailThe Independent

Fewer working-age people may slow economy. Will it lift pay?

As America s job market rebounds this summer and the need for workers intensifies, employers won't likely have a chance to relax anytime soon. Worker shortages will likely persist for years after the fast-reopening economy shakes off its growing pains. Consider that the number of working age people did something...
ScienceEurekAlert

Changes in gut microbiome in longitudinal study of infants precede onset of celiac disease

BOSTON - By implementing a long-term, prospective approach to the development of celiac disease, a collaborative group of researchers has identified substantial microbial changes in the intestines of at-risk infants before disease onset. Using advanced genomic sequencing techniques, MassGeneral Hospital for Children (MGHfC) researchers, along with colleagues from institutions in Italy and the University of Maryland, College Park, uncovered distinct preclinical alterations in several species, pathways and metabolites in children who developed celiac disease compared to at-risk children who did not develop celiac disease.
FitnessPosted by
Ladders

Doing this exercise nightly can reverse the ageing process

This article was updated on July 10, 2021. Adults who receive at least 150 minutes of moderate aerobic activity or 75 minutes of vigorous aerobic activity a week, reduce their risk for chronic disease by ensuring oxygen and nutrients are properly delivered to epithelial, connective and nervous body tissue. Over...
Healthdocwirenews.com

Seeking a pot of gold with integrated behavior therapy and research to improve health equity: insights from the RAINBOW trial for obesity and depression

Transl Behav Med. 2021 Jul 9:ibab069. doi: 10.1093/tbm/ibab069. Online ahead of print. More than one third of adults in the United States (U.S.) live with multiple chronic conditions that affect their physical and mental health, functional outcomes, independence, and mortality. The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed not only an increased risk for infection, morbidity, and mortality among those with chronic conditions but long-standing health inequities by age, race, sex, and other social determinants. Obesity plus depression represent one such prevalent comorbidity for which few effective integrated interventions exist, prompting concern about the potential for secondary physical and mental health pandemics post COVID-19. Translational behavioral medicine research can play an important role in studying integrated collaborative healthcare approaches and advancing scientific understanding on how to engage and more effectively treat diverse populations with physical and mental health comorbidities. The RAINBOW (Research Aimed at Improving Both Mood and Weight) clinical trial experience offers a wealth of insights into the potential of collaborative care interventions to advance behavior therapy research and practice. Primary care patients with co-occurring obesity and depression were assigned to either Integrated Coaching for Mood and Weight (I-CARE), which blended Group Lifestyle Balance (GLB) for weight management and the Program to Encourage Active Rewarding Lives (PEARLS) for depression, or usual care, to examine clinical, cost-effectiveness, and implementation outcomes. This commentary highlights the empirical findings of eight RAINBOW research papers and discusses implications for future studies, including their relevance in the U.S. COVID-19 context. Organized by key principles of translational behavioral medicine research, the commentary aims to examine and embrace the heterogeneity of baseline and intervention response differences among those living with multiple chronic conditions. We conclude that to prevent health and healthcare disparities from widening further, tailored engagement, dissemination, and implementation strategies and flexible delivery formats are essential to improve treatment access and outcomes among underrepresented populations.
ScienceFreethink

Scientists call Alzheimer’s amyloid theory into question

Fresh on the heels of a new FDA drug approval for Alzheimer’s, fraught with both hope and controversy, researchers at the University of Cincinnati and Sweden’s Karolinska Institute have proposed an alternative to the dominant theory of what causes Alzheimer’s disease. The new drug, aducanumab, was the first approved Alzheimer’s...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You Have the New COVID Variant

With a new COVID-19 variant proving "more transmissible"—and breakthrough cases possible, though apparently unlikely, even after vaccination—it's important to stay on top of any new symptoms you may be experiencing, since they could be coronavirus. By now, you may know the core symptoms of the traditional virus, but experts in the UK are saying that the new variant may have some additional hallmarks that are different. Read on so you can spot all the symptoms—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Economytechstartups.com

Elon Musk warns the US Military: China will overtake the US. “The US will be militarily second to China” without radical innovation, Musk says

Early this year, Elon Musk’s friend and co-founder of PayPal Peter Thiel, warned that big tech companies are too cozy with China. Calling Google a ‘treasonous’ company,” Thiel said the tech giant is working with the Chinese military through its artificial intelligence work with Chinese universities, a charge that Google later denied as “baseless.”
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Did This After Your First Shot, You're at Risk for the Delta Variant

We have highly effective COVID-19 vaccines to thank for bringing infections down to their lowest levels since the pandemic began. Now, the highly contagious Delta variant is posing a new threat as it spreads as the dominant strain of the virus in the U.S., leading health officials to urge those who are unvaccinated to get their shots as soon a possible. But a new study is warning that if you did this one thing after getting your first shot of the COVID vaccine, you could be at serious risk for catching the Delta variant. Read on to see what the latest research has found.
Diseases & TreatmentsMedicalXpress

Fibromyalgia likely the result of autoimmune problems

New research from the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology & Neuroscience (IoPPN) at King's College London, in collaboration with the University of Liverpool and the Karolinska Institute, has shown that many of the symptoms in fibromyalgia syndrome (FMS) are caused by antibodies that increase the activity of pain-sensing nerves throughout the body.
Mental HealthEurekAlert

Managing attention deficit disorder by training the brain

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) affects about 7% of children, with a two out of three chance of persisting into adulthood. This neurodevelopmental disorder is characterised by concentration difficulties, increased distractibility, impulsivity and hyperactivity. Today, ADHD is treated with pharmaceutical drugs that may have unwanted side effects. This is why scientists from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the University Hospitals of Geneva (HUG), Switzerland, explored a new technique called 'neurofeedback', which enables ADHD patients to train their attention, based on instant feedback from the level of their brain activity. The team of neuroscientists found that not only did the training have a positive effect on patients' concentration abilities, but also that the attention improvement was closely linked to an enhanced response from the brain- the P3 wave - which is known to reflect integration of information in the brain, with higher P3 amplitudes indicating greater attention towards detected targets. The findings are open-access and have been published in the journal Clinical Neurophysiology.
ScienceUpworthy

3,700-year-old Babylonian stone tablet gets translated, changes history

Dr. Daniel Mansfield and his team at the University of New South Wales in Australia have just made an incredible discovery. While studying a 3,700-year-old tablet from the ancient civilization of Babylon, they found evidence that the Babylonians were doing something astounding: trigonometry!. Most historians have credited the Greeks with...

Comments / 0

Community Policy