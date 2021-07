Virginia’s minimum auto insurance coverage has risen and that’s good news for anyone who ends up injured in a car, truck, or motorcycle accident in the Commonwealth. The new limits became law in July after remaining static for decades. Potomac Local News reported earlier this year how Senator Scott Surovell authored SB 1182. Virginia’s insurance minimum coverage remained unchanged since Surovell was 4 years old in 1975, the publication reported. They constitute the lowest level of insurance that is required to drive a car. While healthcare costs associated with auto accidents have skyrocketed in more than four decades, the minimum insurance coverage has remained unchanged.