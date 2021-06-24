Cancel
goLance Recognized As "Virtual Remote Co-working Platform of the Year" By RemoteTech Breakthrough

By PRWeb
Times Union
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnnual Awards Program Recognizes Innovation in the Global Remote Technology Industry. RemoteTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services empowering remote work and distributed teams around the globe, today announced that goLance, an online freelance marketplace with more than 600,000 global users, has been selected as winner of the “Virtual Remote Co-working Platform of the Year” award in the 2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program.

