It's a simple fact of science: Aging brings an increased risk of certain chronic health issues. But that doesn't mean you need to prepare yourself for decades of infirmity. Knowing the most common health problems after 60—and how to prevent them—can allow you to reduce your risk and perhaps avoid them entirely. These are the conditions to watch for, according to doctors.