Bread is usually one of the first things that gets wasted in the kitchen. The biggest offenders are obviously the anti-crust brigade, closely followed by those that chuck it out the second it turns stale. There’s some who might discard the remains of a poorly-buttered slice in a fit of rage (you know the type). I even used to know someone who would stick his head all the way in the bag, give it a big sniff and if it smelled remotely “funny” the whole lot would go in the bin. I shouldn’t need to wax lyrical about the state...