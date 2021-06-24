Cancel
eBay Taps a YouTube Survivalist to Prepare Consumers for Real Life Interactions

By Emmy Liederman
AdWeek
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween overplayed lines like, “I feel so naked without my mask on,” and that awkward pause before deciding whether it’s acceptable to hug each other again, the return to activities around real people has not been as glamorous as expected for everyone. That’s why eBay is recognizing re-entering non-virtual social circles might require a little bit of bravery in its latest campaign.

