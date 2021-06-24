More charges are possible for breach of the Capitol

Law enforcement authorities are considering prosecutions for alleged participants in the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol that go beyond such crimes as unlawful entry, theft and destruction of property, striking an officer, and homicide [“Jan. 6 defendant faces rare weapons charge,” Metro, June 18]. An insurrection, after all, could lead to the overthrow of the government. One would think that there are laws making it a crime to advocate or participate in that activity. And there are such laws.