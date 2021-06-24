Man with Alzheimer's Remarries Wife After Forgetting They're Married: 'There Wasn't a Dry Eye'
If there's one thing Lisa Marshall knows for sure, it's her husband being her "soulmate." The 54-year-old from Connecticut has been the caretaker for her husband, Peter Marshall, since he was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's in 2018, she told Today. The devastating neurological disorder affects nearly 6 million people in the United States age 65 and older and is primarily associated with progressive memory loss, according to Mayo Clinic.people.com