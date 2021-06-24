Cancel
Man with Alzheimer's Remarries Wife After Forgetting They're Married: 'There Wasn't a Dry Eye'

Cover picture for the articleIf there's one thing Lisa Marshall knows for sure, it's her husband being her "soulmate." The 54-year-old from Connecticut has been the caretaker for her husband, Peter Marshall, since he was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's in 2018, she told Today. The devastating neurological disorder affects nearly 6 million people in the United States age 65 and older and is primarily associated with progressive memory loss, according to Mayo Clinic.

Married Couple Has Second Wedding After Husband With Alzheimer’s Proposes to Wife Again

Most wedding days only happen once, but Peter and Lisa Marshall got to relive the magic again. Peter, 56, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer’s three years ago, asked his wife to marry him again in December, after forgetting the couple had wed 12 years prior. Lisa told NBC New York that as they were watching an episode of New Girl featuring a wedding, Peter pointed at the screen and said, “Let’s do it.”
I knew becoming a dad would be tough – but never imagined visiting my partner in a psychiatric hospital

When my partner Laura told me she was pregnant, we couldn’t have been happier. We’d known each other since we were kids and had always been best friends, but it wasn’t until we were 30 that we finally got together. Our paths crossed and brought us back into each other’s lives again – it was as though everything had perfectly aligned. When Laura gave me the news about the pregnancy, I knew there was nobody else I’d rather go on that journey with. But our early experiences of parenthood were like nothing we could have anticipated.Postpartum psychosis (PP) isn’t a...
Unmarried mother forced to give up her son for adoption in 1979 says the shame and grief has 'ruined her life' as she calls on the government to apologise for scandal that saw thousands of babies taken into care

A Scottish mother who fell pregnant while unmarried in the 1970s and was forced to give up her baby at birth has told how the enduring shame and grief 'ruined her life'. Jeannot Farmer, then 22, from Glasgow, considered putting her child up for adoption after failing an exam during her fourth year at university, but intended to make an 'informed decision' once her son had arrived.
Miracle child leaves hospital for first time at 2 years old

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) - A 2-year-old boy in Nebraska left the hospital for the first time in his life. The child was born prematurely with serious complications. He only started walking a month ago, but Marquinn Buckley II is taking major steps as he leaves hospital care for the first time.
Early Menopause Made Me Want Kids For the First Time

When I learned I was nearing menopause at age 33, I did not want children. Now, four years later, I'm pregnant with one of the two embryos my husband David and I created back then. As I write this, our baby is somersaulting inside my 29-week-pregnant belly, and my hands stop typing to meet her movement, marveling not only at her existence but at my own joy.
If You Notice This at Night, It May Be an Early Alzheimer's Sign, Study Says

Everyone has their own routine when it comes to getting ready for bed. The tricks people use to help themselves fall asleep are even more varied. But when it comes to your health, there could be a specific red flag that appears after you've hit the sheets you might be missing. That's because according to a study, it may be an early sign of Alzheimer's if you notice this one thing during the night. Read on to see what you should be keeping your eye on while you're getting your shut-eye.
What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
7 Signs You've Got a "Deadly" Blood Clot Inside You

German scientists recently shared a hypothesis why some vaccinates can cause rare blood clots. "While the harmless part of the virus is being made in the nucleus, bits of genetic material can break off, creating 'mutant' proteins that leave the cell and travel around the body," reports Insider. "Blood vessel walls respond to these proteins, which triggers blood clots, they said." Read on to hear about the 7 symptoms of a blood clot—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

