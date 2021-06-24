Man with Alzheimer's Remarries Wife After Forgetting They're Married: 'There Wasn't a Dry Eye'

When my partner Laura told me she was pregnant, we couldn’t have been happier. We’d known each other since we were kids and had always been best friends, but it wasn’t until we were 30 that we finally got together. Our paths crossed and brought us back into each other’s lives again – it was as though everything had perfectly aligned. When Laura gave me the news about the pregnancy, I knew there was nobody else I’d rather go on that journey with. But our early experiences of parenthood were like nothing we could have anticipated.Postpartum psychosis (PP) isn’t a...