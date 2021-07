A new VALORANT skin line has been leaked ahead of the Rise of the Sentinels crossover event, bringing the lore of League of Legends into VALORANT for the first time. The biggest event in League of Legends history is crossing over into VALORANT's Future Earth as Riot's FPS title is getting a skin line based on the major Runeterran lore event. This was hinted when KAY/O was seen wielding a Guardian with a Ruination-style skin in the Episode 3 "It Starts Now" trailer, and a finisher animation, which absorbed Reyna's soul just like how Viego does in League of Legends. When Viego, the Ruined King, takes over someone, the enemy is taken over by the same blue crown.