Remote hearings in the family courts can obstruct justice and must be held in person if individuals are not able to properly understand what is happening, the Law Society has warned.The professional body, which represents solicitors, noted people who do not have fast enough WiFi or the correct devices or are not adept at using technology will struggle during remote hearings. While individuals who require a translator are also said to find it difficult to engage with the legal process when it is carried out via video or telephone.“Some litigants in person – parties without legal representation – are also...