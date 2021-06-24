Marvel To Offer NFT Digital Collectibles
Despite recent headlines like "NFT Market Has Officially Crashed" from HYPEBEAST, Marvel Entertainment and Orbis Blockchain Technologies Limited have announced plans to begin releasing official Marvel NFT digital collectibles, 3D statues, and digital comic books. An official press release says that the VeVe Digital Collectibles App will allow Marvel fans "a rich collecting experience" where they can "buy and collect a variety of Marvel NFTs; trade and hunt for rare (and even secret-rare) NFT comic books and collectibles; and display their hard-earned collection through fully customizable virtual showrooms." Further details about what these will be specifically are to be announced in the coming weeks.comicbook.com