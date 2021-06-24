Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

California Democrats clash over tech antitrust fight

By Rebecca Klar
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39iSvT_0aeSUZQi00
© Greg Nash

California Democrats are clashing with members of their party over a package of antitrust bills targeting the top tech companies in the country.

Democratic lawmakers from California on the House Judiciary Committee, particularly those representing tech-heavy Bay Area districts, voted against the majority of their colleagues over the past two days on five antitrust bills that seek to rein in the market power of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google.

The stiff opposition from the California delegation may cause further hurdles as the legislation heads to the House floor, with moderate and progressive Democrats, as well as prominent Republicans, voicing concern over the bills.

Democratic Reps. Zoe Lofgren , Eric Swalwell and Lou Correa — all from California — voted against advancing nearly every bill the committee marked up Wednesday and Thursday.

After the marathon two-day markup, they issued a joint statement with California Republican Reps. Tom McClintock and Darrell Issa criticizing the legislation that stemmed from a lengthy investigation by a House Judiciary subcommittee.

“The 16-month-long investigation conducted by the Antitrust, Commercial, and Administrative Law Subcommittee rightfully scrutinized digital markets in an effort to remove barriers to competition. Unfortunately, the resulting legislative proposals – which the full Committee did not hold a hearing on or have reasonable time to fully consider – fell short of adequately addressing identified problems in an effective way that serves Americans’ interests,” the lawmakers said.

The only bill the three Democrats supported was legislation that would increase filing fees for mergers. A companion measure was recently included in the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act passed by the Senate earlier this month.

Issa and McClintock opposed the merger fee bill, as did most Republicans on the House committee.

Meanwhile, California Reps. Ted Lieu and Karen Bass , who have districts in less tech-dominant areas, voted with the majority of their Democratic colleagues on advancing the antitrust measures.

For most of the bills, which were introduced on June 11, Lofgren, Swalwell and Correa were the main Democratic detractors, though they were joined by Rep. Greg Stanton (D-Ariz.) in opposing a bill that would prohibit dominant platforms from self-preferencing their own services, as well as one that could lead to the break up of tech companies, a measure Lofgren called an “extreme remedy.”

“I think this bill is overbroad and will have serious adverse consequences for Americans,” Lofgren said of the legislation introduced by Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), whose district includes many Microsoft employees.

The measure ultimately advanced on a 21-20 vote. Republican Reps. Ken Buck (Colo.), the ranking member of the antitrust subcommittee, and Matt Gaetz (Fla.) joined most Democrats in voting for the bill.

Even the least contentious bill — one that would ensure state attorneys general are able to remain in the court they select rather than having cases moved to venues preferred by defendants — drew opposition from some California lawmakers.

Of the seven “no” votes on the bill, five were California representatives: Lofgren, Swalwell, Correa, Issa and McClintock. They were joined by Republican Reps. Thomas Massie (Ky.) and Michelle Fisbhack (Minn.).

Progressive Rep. Ro Khanna (Calif.), whose district covers much of Silicon Valley, has also criticized the bills, saying the legislation needs to be written in a “much more thoughtful, accurate way.”

“I think some of the people who wrote it don’t understand all the details of how these platforms work. I say this as someone who wants stronger antitrust enforcement,” Khanna said during a Fox Business interview Wednesday.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) broke from her Bay Area colleagues in voicing support for the antitrust legislation at a Thursday press conference.

“There has been concern on both sides of the aisle about the consolidation of power of the tech companies and this legislation is an attempt to address that in the interest of fairness, in the interest of competition, in the interest of meeting needs of people who are whose privacy whose data and all the rest is at the mercy of these tech companies,” Pelosi said.

She also dismissed concerns raised by the tech companies lobbying against the legislation. The New York Times reported earlier this week that Apple CEO Tim Cook called Pelosi and other members warning that the bills were being rushed and could end up hurting consumers. Pelosi said Thursday that she told Cook to put forth any “substantive concern” as Congress moves ahead with the proposals.

“They can put forth what they want to put forth, but we’re not going to ignore the consolidation that has happened and the concern that exists on both sides of the aisle,” Pelosi said.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in support of the bills, including the unlikely allies of Jayapal, Gaetz and Antitrust Subcommittee Chairman David Cicilline (D-R.I.), have dismissed arguments that the legislation was rushed in any way, pointing to the 16-month bipartisan investigation into the market power of the four tech giants.

“I urge my colleagues to read the report,” Cicilline said.

He also called for members to read the “pleas from small businesses” that are “begging them to do something.”

It’s unclear when the bills will head to the House floor for a vote, but centrist Democrats are already putting pressure on Pelosi to pump the brakes and have the committee hold hearings before proceeding to a House vote. Opposition from moderate Democrats along with members of the California delegation could prove problematic and risk dividing the party publicly in a floor vote.

Jayapal, who leads the Congressional Progressive Caucus, said she’d like to see a vote as soon as possible, though she acknowledged it likely won’t happen until September.

Despite pushback from some members of her party, Jayapal said she thinks the bills can pass the House, especially if the subcommittee’s report is highlighted.

“I think we're looking to make sure we can give people the information we need to show them the bipartisan way that we did this, to show them kind of the detailed testimony we got, and the effects on small businesses and why this is important,” she told The Hill.

“I think we can get there. This is a really important piece of the Democratic party’s agenda and I also think, as you see, that there’s a lot of bipartisan support.”

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
The Hill

The Hill

264K+
Followers
27K+
Post
194M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Correa
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Ro Khanna
Person
David Cicilline
Person
Darrell Issa
Person
Matt Gaetz
Person
Eric Swalwell
Person
Zoe Lofgren
Person
Tom Mcclintock
Person
Thomas Massie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Antitrust#Tech Companies#Republicans#Democratic Reps#House Judiciary#Commercial#Americans#Senate#California Reps#Fox Business#D Calif#The New York Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
Place
Americas
News Break
Apple
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Congress
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Google
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy, GOP face a delicate dance on Jan. 6 committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) faces a daunting task as he weighs his options for appointing Republicans to a special committee to investigate the Capitol attack of Jan. 6. Formally, his picks need approval from Democratic leaders, who wrote the rules for the panel. Informally, McCarthy’s choices can't upset...
California Statecitizensjournal.us

Where Republicans Are Advancing In Democrat-Dominated California

“I was trying to get my life back—I had completely lost my childhood under the communist regime from 1975 to 1980,” he told RealClearPolitics. Nguyen’s father had fought against the Viet Cong and was imprisoned afterward when the South fell to communist rule. As the oldest child of four, Nguyen stopped going to school so he could work and help his mother and their family survive.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
HackerNoon

Tech Titans Hammered By Congress At Antitrust Hearing

Lawmakers allege abuse of monopoly power and political bias. In a contentious five-and-a-half-hour congressional hearing, the chief executives of four of the world’s biggest tech companies defended themselves against accusations that their companies have abused their monopoly power and that they are politically biased. It was the first time the...
California StateAntelope Valley Press

California Democrats again seek to alter recall laws

SACRAMENTO — Four years ago, California Democrats altered the state’s recall laws in part to slow down the process and try to aid a state senator facing a removal vote over his support for increasing the gas tax. Now, as Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom faces a recall of his own,...
Texas StateKGO

Texas Democrats leave state to stop GOP voting bill

AUSTIN, Texas -- Democrats in the Texas Legislature confirmed on Monday that they were leaving the state for Washington, D.C., in a second revolt against a GOP overhaul of election laws, creating another dramatic showdown over voting rights in America. Dozens of Democratic lawmakers were set to leave Austin before...
Income TaxPosted by
The Hill

Lobbyists, moderate Democrats rely on debunked arguments against tax hikes

Now that the Biden administration has decided to pursue tax hikes on corporations and the wealthy separately from a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, lobbying groups have launched a full-court press to derail the tax increases. As Democratic leaders in Congress are hoping to pass the tax reforms through the budget reconciliation process that would require no Republican votes, lobbyists — including many ex-staffers from congressional Democrats’ offices — are focusing their efforts on turning moderate Democrats against Biden’s plan.
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Melee reported at Porter town hall in California

A melee erupted between protesters and attendees over the weekend at a town hall meeting held by Rep. Katie Porter (D-Calif.), the Los Angeles Times reported. In her first in-person town hall meeting since the COVID-19 pandemic, Porter was interrupted by a group of protesters who back former President Trump as she was discussing climate change and coronavirus vaccinations.
Congress & Courtstennesseestar.com

Congress’ Antitrust Legislation Avoids Regulating Many Big Tech Companies

Last-minute changes to major antitrust legislation working its way through the House appears to exempt several Big Tech companies from being affected by its regulations. The legislation, which has been months in the making and was crafted to take on Big Tech monopolies, targets a handful of companies while excluding others that also have massive market power, a leading expert told the Daily Caller News Foundation. Existing federal and state antitrust law already prohibits a wide range of anticompetitive business activity across all industries like unlawful mergers and monopolization.
POTUSNew York Post

Democrats and Republicans divided on Cuban protest response

The Biden administration and other prominent Democrats have been struggling to respond to the growing anti-Communist protests roiling Cuba, as Republican politicians, particularly in Florida, are promoting messages of solidarity. The White House finally released a statement Monday after a weekend of clashes, claiming protests were about “relief from the...
Texas StateNewsweek

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert Suggests Capitol Riot Was a Set-Up by Democrats

Texas GOP Rep. Louie Gohmert suggested that the January 6 was a conspiracy set-up by the Democrats and called the arrests of the Capitol rioters "tyranny" in a speech to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas on Sunday. Gohmert suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was responsible for...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Democrats are stuck with Kamala Harris, like it or not

For vice president, Kamala Harris checked all the boxes. But just because she made perfect political sense as President Biden ’s running mate did not mean her elevation would work out for the Democrats. So far, the reviews are not good. But, barring a political Chernobyl, the Democratic Party is stuck with her as its nominee in 2024 or 2028.
Ohio StateNew York Post

AOC vs. Hillary: Ohio race a proxy fight for progressives, Dem establishment

It’s AOC versus Hillary as the two Dem heavyweights duke it out for an open Congressional seat in Ohio — and possibly control of the party. The raging proxy fight in the Buckeye state’s solidly Democratic 11th District pits Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her squad against Clinton and establishment Democrats over who will replace longtime Rep. Marcia Fudge, who retired this year to become Secretary for Housing and Urban Development.

Comments / 2

Community Policy