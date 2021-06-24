Flood Advisory issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: San Bernardino FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 515 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON FOR SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY At 318 PM PDT, Thunderstorm activity in the higher terrain east of Kelso continues this afternoon. Runoff may continue to impact low water crossings on Kelso-Cima road between Kelso and Cima through the early evening. Beware of low water crossings and elevated stream flows. Some locations that will experience flooding include Cima and Mid Hills Campground.