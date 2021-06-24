Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-27 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Lander County and Northern Eureka County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL EUREKA COUNTY UNTIL 245 PM PDT At 209 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles northeast of Grass Valley. this storm was nearly stationary. Half inch hail and wind gusts 40 to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of central Eureka County.alerts.weather.gov