Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Illinois State

Fitch moves Illinois state government’s bond rating outlook to positive

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Credit rating agencies are optimistic about Illinois’ finances for the first time in a while, but one researcher said the news was overrated. Fitch Ratings revised the outlook on Illinois’ general obligation bonds from negative to positive, but maintained the state’s credit rating at one notch above junk-bond status.

www.illinoisnewsnow.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susana Mendoza
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Ratings#Truth In Accounting#S P Global Ratings#The General Assembly#House#Bbb#State Pension Update
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
PoliticsMadison County Record

ILLINOIS GOVERNOR'S OFFICE: Gov. Pritzker Announces Eight Appointments to Illinois Authorities, Commissions, Systems and Public Administrator Positions

Illinois Governor's Office issued the following announcement on June 25. Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration:. PUBLIC GUARDIANS AND PUBLIC ADMINISTRATORS. Sharon Rudy will serve as Public Administrator and Public Guardian of Jo Daviess, Ogle,...
Fairmont, WVfairmontstate.edu

Moody’s Assigns Fairmont State an A2 Rating and Affirms Stable Outlook

On Wednesday, June 30, Moody’s Investors Service has affirmed Fairmont State University’s stable outlook with an A2 rating to the University’s revenue refunding bonds, maintaining its score from the most recent ratings received in 2018. Although national trends are reflecting downgrades in ratings for higher education institutions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Fairmont State University has remained stable due to its financial position and leadership under President Mirta M.
Virginia Statebondbuyer.com

Virginia's triple-A rating affirmed by Fitch

Despite taking a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia’s prudent approach to financial operations along with its financial flexibility has kept the state’s ratings in the top tier. Fitch Ratings late Thursday affirmed its AAA rating on Virginia’s $1.1 billion of general obligation bonds as well as on the state’s...
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Governor Hails State’s Improved Bond Rating

Governor JB Pritzker is hailing the state’s improved bond rating from Moody’s Investor Service. It is the first such rating upgrade from a credit agency for Illinois in more than twenty years. Moody’s last upgraded the state’s bonds in June of 1998. The new upgrade credited ‘‘material improvements’’, with only ‘’constrained use of federal aid’’, including increased pension payments, repayment of federal borrowing and keeping the bill backlog in check.
Illinois Stateafscme31.org

Illinois budget—outlook good!

Illinois' credit rating has been upgraded for the first time in more than 20 years. Earlier this year Governor JB Pritzker put forth a bold plan to balance the state’s FY 22 budget by closing some of the state’s array of corporate tax loopholes that have been criticized for years but seldom seriously challenged.
Journal Gazette and Times Courier

Rich Miller: Credit rating company owes Illinois payback

As I write this, two of the three national credit rating agencies have upgraded the State of Illinois’ rating in a week’s time. And the only remaining holdout owes us one. Bigtime. As you know, Moody’s Investors Service upgraded its Illinois rating by a notch in late June and S&P...
wmay.com

Some throw cold water on state’s bond rating upgrade

(The Center Square) – For the first time in more than 20 years, Moody’s recently upgraded Illinois’ bond rating, but not everyone is convinced of a fiscal turnaround.Moody’s Investment Service upgraded Illinois’ rating on General Obligation bonds from Baa3 with a stable outlook to Baa2 with a stable outlook, according to a press release. That is two notches above junk bond status. Moody’s had previously downgraded Illinois’ rating on bonds on three different occasions.Gov. J.B. Pritzker hailed the move as an endorsement of the state’s “strong and responsible fiscal management” in recent years.“After eight credit downgrades our state suffered under my predecessor, I say with full certainty Illinois’ fiscal condition is heading in the right direction,” Pritzker said.Ted Dabrowski, president of the nonprofit fiscal watchdog Wirepoints, said the upgrade is deceiving.“The only reason that we got an upgrade from Moody’s is because we were flooded with almost $150 billion in money from the federal government,” Dabrowski said. “That is the reason we got an upgrade, not because the government is doing anything better today.”Higher bond ratings mean that Illinois can borrow money at lower interest rates, potentially saving taxpayers millions of dollars, state officials have said. Pritzker has emphasized his administration’s commitment to balanced budgets, calling the FY 2022 budget the state’s third consecutive balanced plan.Last year, Moody’s raised its estimation of Illinois’ pension debt at its five state-run funds to $313 billion, up from $260 billion the previous year, according to Wirepoints. By comparison, the state puts its official shortfall for its five state-run pension funds at $141 billion.The watchdog group Truth in Accounting ranked Illinois among the least fiscally transparent states in the country. Only New Jersey got worse marks.Dabrowski said, in the end, the upgrade means little to ordinary Illinoisans, as lawmakers have done little to address Illinois’ structural problems such as unfunded pension liabilities and high property taxes.“While the free money is here, at the same time those debts are just growing, taxes are growing, and people will, at some point, get hit really hard when the free money is gone,” Dabrowski said.
Illinois Statewmay.com

Another Rating Bureau Upgrades Illinois’s Credit Rating

Another credit rating agency has given Illinois an improved bond rating. S&P raised the state’s rating on general obligation bonds from BBB-minus to BBB… the second such upgrade from a rating bureau in recent weeks. Before Moody’s recent move to increase the state’s rating, it had been decades since Illinois saw a rating upgrade. S&P says its decision is based upon an improved economic picture in the state and “demonstrated operational controls” during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Frankfort, KYwymt.com

Tuesday COVID-19 Update: state positivity rate increases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Beshear provided an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Tuesday. The governor announced 244 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state’s total case number to 464,893. 47 of Tuesday’s new cases were children 18 and younger. 176 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 52 in the ICU. 24...
Educationillinoisnewsnow.com

Pritzker signs Asian American history bill into law over opposition to curriculum mandates

(The Center Square) – Illinois is the first state in the country to mandate a unit of Asian American history to be taught in public schools.Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed House Bill 376, the Teaching Equitable Asian American History or TEAACH Act, at Niles West High School in suburban Skokie.Beginning with the 2022-2023 school year, every public elementary school and high school will be required to include a unit of instruction studying the events of Asian American history.“We are setting a new standard for what it means to truly reckon with our history,” Pritzker said in a statement. “It’s a new standard that helps us understand one another, and ultimately, to move ourselves closer to the nation of our ideals.”The legislation, introduced in January by Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, D-Glenview, passed the House in April and the Senate in May.“The lack of representation in curriculum in positions of power and in media leads to miseducation,” Gong-Gershowitz said. “That miseducation contributes to discrimination and violence towards Asian Americans.”The bill specifies that the curriculum should include the contributions of Asian Americans toward advancing civil rights from the 19th century forward, and the contributions Asian Americans have made in government, arts humanities and sciences.While the legislation specifies topics that should be addressed in the curriculum, the state will not require or designate a specific curriculum for school districts.“We will be providing the framework, if you will, to identify key concepts that we want all of our children to learn about,” State Superintendent of Schools Carmen Ayala said.State Rep. Dan Brady, R-Bloomington, said that every school district is different and that locally-elected school boards should be deciding what is best for their districts.“One size does not fit all, and from the state side of things, each individual mandate if you will should be looked at and carefully considered,” said Brady.Illinois has more than 850 school districts.Pritzker signed the bill into law in the same school district where a teacher filed a suit claiming discrimination, saying its race-conscious training, policies and curriculum violate federal law.Stacy Deemar, who is white, said in her complaint the district has used teacher training sessions to segregate and impugn white people, calling them racist and privileged, and has compelled teachers to pass those lessons to students.The lawsuit is the latest push back against educational policies that address racism and inequity, often lumped under the label “critical race theory.”
Politicsillinoisnewsnow.com

Kids no longer need permits to operate lemonade stands after Pritzker signs 50 bills into law

(The Center Square) – Youth lemonade stands in Illinois will be free to operate without a permit, but not until after the new year. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed more than 50 bills Friday. He’s been working through more than 650 bills legislators passed both chambers in the spring legislative session. He’s already signed dozens he’s been sent. There’s still more than 500 bills he has to work through.
Iowa StateChariton Leader

Iowa economic outlook remains positive, say state's business leaders

(The Center Square) – The Iowa Business Council’s second-quarter Economic Outlook Survey for 2021 indicates confidence in the state’s economy despite concerns about supply chain issues and attracting qualified workforce talent. The nonprofit organization of 22 decision makers from major statewide Iowa employers released its report on the survey on...
Income Taxdigitalmarketnews.com

Expect The Next Stimulus Check To Reach Your Accounts This Week

Only days are left before the IRS will be doing something unprecedented for the agency in the era after the pandemic stimulus checks. The agency overseeing taxes, beginning from 15th July, will start issuing a series of stimulus checks which will be direct deposits. It will also recur every month.
Frankfort, KYWTVQ

State’s COVID positivity rate ticks back up slightly

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s COVID positivity rate rose slightly Monday after being below 1.8% last week. According to the state’s Monday COVID report, the rate was 1.87%, but the state recorded only 69 new cases with 11 of those in people 18 or younger. Gov. Andy Beshear reminded...
Frankfort, KYWTVQ

State’s positivity rate rises, now at 1.99%

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s COVID positivity rate continued its slow rise back. According to the state’s Thursday COVID report, the rate was 1.99%, up from 1.92% Wednesday. The state still has no ‘red’ counties and now has eight in the ‘orange’ category, up from six Wednesday. That’s up...

Comments / 3

Community Policy