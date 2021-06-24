Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New Bedford, MA

Enjoy Yourselfie at New Bedford’s Brand New Museum

By Kari
Posted by 
1420 WBSM
1420 WBSM
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The doors to the SouthCoast's first and only selfie museum are now open. Paige Jones and Jaslyn Sweetman are the women behind the idea to bring the nationwide phenomenon to New Bedford. Back in mid-March, Jones and Sweetman decided to book an impromptu trip to Miami, hoping for some girl time and to take a few days away from their kids. While there, they visited the Miami Selfie Museum in the Wynwood Art District, where an idea popped into their heads.... Why not bring this unique experience back to the New Bedford area?

wbsm.com

Comments / 1

1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
City
New Bedford, MA
New Bedford, MA
Entertainment
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Souvenir#Art#Brand New Museum#Southcoast#The Miami Selfie Museum#A Selfie Museum#Polaroid#Take2wo#Dog Friendly Restaurants
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Arts
Related
Fall River, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

Fall River’s Newest Book Cafe Combines Our Love of Reading and Coffee

There’s a new coffee stop coming into Fall River and it’s the perfect place to slow-sip while reading a book. In fact, the owners of Archive Book Cafe encourage it. Brenna and Bryan Custodio, Fall River natives, recently purchased the former Horvitz and Brilhante office building at 321 North Main Street and have begun the hard work of flipping an office into their dream book cafe.
New Bedford, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

New Festa Coming to New Bedford Featuring Craft Beer, Food Trucks

A whole new festa experience is coming to the SouthCoast in 2021, featuring plenty of food and drinks right in New Bedford. Just a few months ago, the SouthCoast was rocked by the news that the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament had been postponed for the second year in a row. However, Michael Canasta, the president of the Clube Madeirense S.S. Sacramento, Inc., which sponsors the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament, hinted at a series of special ticketed events for the upcoming summer and fall seasons, and the first has finally been announced.
AnimalsPosted by
1420 WBSM

Onset Treasure Hunter Unearths Dog Tag of Late ‘Thermometer Man’

Richard Porter of Onset made it his life’s work to acquire the largest collection of thermometers in the world, earning him the nickname “Thermometer Man.” He passed in 2018, but Porter’s family received one more gift from him on Sunday after a treasure hunter found Porter’s Air Force dog tag buried in the sand.
New Bedford, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Animal Control Searches for Puppy Abandoned on Video

We have a heartbreaking story to share about an apparent puppy abandonment caught on video near the Betsey B. Winslow School in New Bedford. You may remember last year, one of the many trends that emerged from the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing was the red-hot idea of adopting a new puppy. People took advantage of the extra time at home to add puppies into their families. Puppies became so scarce that shelters had none to offer. That's a great problem to have – at least until the new owners decide that a dog doesn't fit into their lifestyle.
Dartmouth, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Beaches Become More Accessible With New Mats

Amy DiPietro is the Director at Dartmouth Council on Aging. Her most recent project will make many beachgoers very happy. “It was actually a random conversation I had with a daughter of a senior that got the ball rolling,” DiPietro said. “She told me that her mom was 84 and grew up in Dartmouth, spending all of her summers at the beach. She now experiences difficulty getting to the water and she didn’t think she’d be able to spend time at the beach anymore.”
WildlifePosted by
1420 WBSM

Another Baby Great White Shark Tagged in Rhode Island Waters

The waters off Rhode Island's coastline seem to be teeming with great white sharks and one local research group is pretty excited about it. The Atlantic Shark Institute based in the Ocean State has been busy looking for and tagging juvenile great whites in hopes of learning more about these elusive ocean creatures – and they are clearly finding what they are looking for.
Tiverton, RIPosted by
1420 WBSM

Tiverton Mom Begging For Stolen Memory Card With Cherished Photos

A Tiverton woman is heartbroken and begging for the return of a stolen SD card containing irreplaceable photos and memories of her late son. Monica Beth Velozo was at Colt State Park in Bristol on June 28 celebrating the life of a close friend. She brought her camera to take photos, but set it down on a chair for a bit to enjoy time with friends, not thinking that would be the last time she would see it. Velozo said it's possible her camera was stolen during some break-ins that happened soon after near her home, but she truly believes it was taken around Colt State Park. However, it's not the camera Velozo is worried about.
Mattapoisett, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

Mattapoisett Club Digging Up 50-Year-Old Time Capsule This Month

That year in America, the Baltimore Colts won Super Bowl V, "All in the Family" was television's top show, and Time Magazine named Richard Nixon its Man of the Year. Many folks that now have roots in Mattapoisett, or other parts of the SouthCoast, for that matter, didn't necessarily get to experience the early 70s in the area, either because they lived in a different part of the world at that time or because they simply weren't alive yet.
PoliticsPosted by
1420 WBSM

Where to See Fireworks on the SouthCoast and Cape Cod

The Fourth of July weekend has finally arrived here on the SouthCoast, and thankfully, Massachusetts was able to open back up in time for us to truly celebrate our independence. With the upset of 2020, it was a bit of a depressing time, especially since fireworks weren't allowed in most...
New Bedford, MAPosted by
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Fireworks Postponed

NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford’s Independence Day fireworks have been postponed to Monday, July 5 at 9 p.m. due to inclement weather expected this weekend, according to a Friday afternoon release from Mayor Jon Mitchell's office. The fireworks were originally scheduled for Saturday, July 3. The display will be staged...

Comments / 1

Community Policy