Westchester County, NY

Authorities: Police Pursuit From NJ Ends In Westchester

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 18 days ago
Mahwah police Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

Two suspects were in custody following a high-speed chase from Bergen to Westchester counties Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

Mahwah police began pursuing the Acura MDX on northbound Route 287 around 4 p.m., they said.

State Police joined the chase, which continued through Rockland and crossed the Gov. Mario M. Cuomo (Tappan Zee) Bridge before ending in Westchester as the evening rush hour was beginning, a law enforcement source told Daily Voice.

Both agencies had their cars rammed by the suspects' vehicle, the source added. No serious injuries were immediately reported, he said.

Unconfirmed speeds were estimated from 75 to 90 miles an hour.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
