The American-based doctor alleged to have orchestrated the assassination of Jovenel Moïse planned to assume the presidency after the murder, according to reports.Haiti’s police chief Léon Charles said Christian Emmanuel Sanon recruited some of the suspects through a firm identified by The Miami Herald as CTU Security, registered in Florida as the Counter Terrorist Unit Federal Academy LLC.Mr Charles said Mr Sanon flew into Haiti in June with "political objectives" and planned to assume the presidency following the removal of Mr Moïse, according to The Washington Post.The men’s initial mission was to protect Mr Sanon, but they later received...