For a moment in May, it looked like the progress Tanner Scott had made last year was giving way to the inconsistency he had shown in the seasons before. On May 22, he allowed three runs in an inning in a 12-9 loss to Washington. His next outing came two days later, and he went out that day and allowed two runs in a third of an inning while taking the loss in an 8-3 loss to Minnesota.