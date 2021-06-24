George Floyd statue in Newark vandalized with graffiti, police say

The 700-pound George Floyd statue that was unveiled last week at Newark City Hall was vandalized overnight, authorities said. Just before 6 a.m. Thursday, a Newark police sergeant noticed the statue of was defaced with graffiti, the Newark Police announced Thursday afternoon. The face of the statue was also painted black, and there were white words painted on the its torso that referred to the Patriot Front, a group that Southern Law Poverty Center has identified as a white supremacist extremists.