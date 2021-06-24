Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

George Floyd statue in Newark vandalized with graffiti, police say

By Chris Sheldon
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The 700-pound George Floyd statue that was unveiled last week at Newark City Hall was vandalized overnight, authorities said. Just before 6 a.m. Thursday, a Newark police sergeant noticed the statue of was defaced with graffiti, the Newark Police announced Thursday afternoon. The face of the statue was also painted black, and there were white words painted on the its torso that referred to the Patriot Front, a group that Southern Law Poverty Center has identified as a white supremacist extremists.

www.nj.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
133K+
Followers
63K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Newark, NJ
Government
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Graffiti#The Newark Police#The Patriot Front#Newark Public Safety#Abc7#Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Vandalism
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Woodbridge Township, NJPosted by
NJ.com

4 injured in shooting at N.J. hotel

Four people were injured in a shooting a hotel in Woodbridge early Monday, authorities said. The shooting took place around 2:45 a.m. at Delta Hotels by Marriott at the corner of Route 1 and Gill Lane in the Iselin section of town, the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.
Woodbridge Township, NJPosted by
NJ.com

At least 2 people reportedly shot at N.J. hotel

At least two people were shot at a hotel along Route 1 in Woodbridge early Monday, according to a report. Woodbridge police confirmed to NJ Advance Media that they responded to a shooting at Delta Hotels Marriott in the Iselin section of town shortly after 2:30 a.m., but deferred questions to the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office.
Essex County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Police called to vehicle crash find N.J. man, 38, fatally shot

Police officers in Essex County who were called to a report of a vehicle crash in Irvington found a man who had been shot multiple times and later died, authorities said. Irvington police were called last Thursday evening to Highland Terrace and Grove Street on a report of a crash, according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ.com

She took the American dream, made it her own and now wants to bring others along

Adenah Bayoh, one of New Jersey’s most successful entrepreneurs, navigated a unique set of hurdles to build her businesses. Her family escaped civil war in Liberia, immigrating at age 13 to the U.S. She went from rehabbing two-family houses in Irvington to becoming the nation’s youngest owner of an IHOP franchise at age 27, setting out to build businesses that would restore her Irvington neighborhood.
Passaic, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Strikes, railroads, photography, and other NJ facts | Albright

Passaic Textile Strike: The 1926 strike in Passaic’s textile mills was the first major walkout directed by the Communist party, working with the American Federation of Labor. Paterson Silk Strike: In 1913, 23 thousand Paterson silk workers went on strike. It became the largest and longest strike in the city’s...
LawPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. educator in trans rant beer-toss case sues for defamation

A New Jersey middle school vice principal who was filmed tossing a cup of beer at people who had been recording his wife’s rant against an apparent transgender woman’s use of a public restroom is suing them for defamation, asserting he never said a word about transgender issues. Michael Smurro,...
Public HealthPosted by
NJ.com

Delta variant surges to predominant COVID-19 strain in N.J.

The highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 that has been causing concerns nationally among unvaccinated communities is now the predominate strain in New Jersey accounting for 41% of new variant cases last month, officials said Monday. For the week ending June 26, the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) accounted for 70% of...
Newark, NJPosted by
NJ.com

N.J. to distribute $30M more in federal COVID aid to colleges and universities

New Jersey is doling out $30 million more in federal aid to help its colleges and universities recover from the coronavirus pandemic and prepare for the future. The majority of the funding, $28.5 million, will go to nearly three dozen schools that applied to the state’s competitive grant program, “Opportunity Meets Innovation Challenge,” in which the money will be used to to institute “college-wide reforms” to protect against future challenges, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday during his latest COVID-19 briefing in Trenton.

Comments / 12

Community Policy