Newark, NJ

SEEN HIM? Newark Police Man Missing For More Than A Week

By Cecilia Levine
Daily Voice
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w3H8P_0aeSSZMI00
Bryan Olano Photo Credit: Newark PD

Police in Newark are seeking a 22-year-old man reported missing for more than a week.

Bryan Olano was last seen on June 16 at approximately 9:30 p.m., on the 300 block of North 7th Street, walking towards 4th Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

He’s described as Hispanic, with a light complexion, 5’11” tall and 175 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes and was wearing a Steelers hat, yellow t-shirt, black pants and yellow and black sneakers.

Olano was also wearing a waist-length black jacket with an Adidas logo on the back.

Director O’Hara urges anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bryan Olano to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at www.newarkpublicsafety.org. or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

Westport, CT
Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield and New Haven Counties in Connecticut; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Essex, Hudson, Mercer, Morris, Passaic, Sussex and Union Counties in New Jersey; and Dutchess, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster and Westchester in New York as well as Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York counties in Pennsylvania.

 https://dailyvoice.com
