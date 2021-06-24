Cancel
Environmental groups sue over management of reservoir in Tampa Bay

By Erin Doherty
Axios
Axios
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Environmental groups filed a lawsuit Thursday saying that efforts to clean a reservoir that dumped tens of millions of gallons of potentially hazardous wastewater into Tampa Bay must be overseen by a federal judge to prevent ongoing mismanagement, AP reports. The big picture: More than 215 million gallons of wastewater...

