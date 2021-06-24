Environmental groups sue over management of reservoir in Tampa Bay

Being an environmentalist is currently a popular thing- and rightly so. Climate change is happening and is only going to get worse if we continue the way we’re going. However, the typical “tree hugger” trope is one that, while it has good intentions, actually isn’t always the best for the environment. There are countless stories of protestors sitting in trees as bulldozers wait below to take them out. These are moving and important stories, but cutting trees down isn’t always a bad thing. Yes, trees are great carbon sinks (they can store a lot of carbon and carbon is a problem when it’s in the atmosphere in too large of quantities), but in some cases it can actually be beneficial for the environment. This is not an advocation for clearcutting logging efforts, but rather an argument for the practice of forest thinning. While it was mentioned in Part II that some areas actually don’t experience less severe wildfires even if thinned (this could just be due to climate), it has been found in many other cases that thinning is beneficial. Thinning can mitigate tree drought stress (Sohn et al. 2016; Bradford and Bell 2017), perpetuate tree migration as climate changes (Renwick and Rocca 2015), restore an area to low-severity fire (Fule et al. 2012), and increase biodiversity (He et al. 2019).