Key U.S. oil storage hub seen depleting as producers hold tight

Following a deadlock in OPEC+ negotiations at the July 2021 meeting, oil prices briefly rose above $75 per barrel at the prospect of the alliance keeping output stable from August onwards, with producers in theory honoring their commitment to the original deal until a new way forward is agreed. As global oil demand is set to grow significantly, such a development would lead to a production deficit and Rystad Energy examined whether or not U.S. shale can rise to the occasion and fill the imminent supply gap.