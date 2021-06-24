The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs Renewed for Season 4 by Shudder
Three years after Shudder debuted what was meant to be a send-off to horror host Joe Bob Briggs, the streaming service confirms that fans are just as passionate about his wit and wisdom as ever, revealing that a fourth season of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs has been ordered. The third season of the weekly series concluded just last week, and while Season 4 won't be debuting until sometime in 2022, we can likely expect to see a few holiday specials hosted by Briggs in the coming months, having previously delivered audiences Halloween, Thanksgiving, and Christmas-themed specials and double features.comicbook.com