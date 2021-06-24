Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Throwback Thursday: This week five years ago, Edmonton Oilers draft Jesse Puljujarvi, trade Taylor Hall and sign Milan Lucic

By Zach Laing
oilersnation.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back to another edition of Throwback Thursday!. So uh, yeah. Five years ago this week there was a lot to unpack, so let’s digest it all now!. The first domino to fall was the draft choice of Jesse Puljujarvi on June 24. We all know his up and down start to his NHL career and his subsequent return to Finland, but last year showed he’s returned as a different player.

oilersnation.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milan Lucic
Person
Adam Larsson
Person
Taylor Hall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zjlaing#Mvp#The Nation Network#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
News Break
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
News Break
Hockey
News Break
Sports
Related
NHLThe Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Blackhawks, Flyers, Oilers, Wild, Sharks, More

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, NHL fans are a bit unsettled by the fact Patrick Kane was voted the best player in the NHL by the ESPY’s on Saturday night. How did this happen? Meanwhile, it doesn’t sound like the Philadelphia Flyers are going to be one of the final teams in on a Seth Jones trade. Did Kirill Kaprizov turn down an incredible offer from the Minnesota Wild? Finally, are the Edmonton Oilers more likely to buy out James Neal or Mikko Koskinen?
NHLABC News

Edmonton Oilers, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins reach eight-year, $41M contract

Edmonton Oilers forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has signed an eight-year, $41 million contract before he would have reached unrestricted free agency this offseason, the team announced Tuesday. His $5.125 million cap hit is lower than that of his previous contract, which was $6 million annually on a seven-year deal. His new...
NHLchatsports.com

Edmonton Oilers: Three reasons to not re-sign Mike Smith

Mike Smith #41, Edmonton Oilers Mandatory Credit: James Carey Lauder-USA TODAY Sports. The Edmonton Oilers have some tough decisions on their hands this off-season. After the Ryan Nugent-Hopkins contract extension, the Edmonton Oilers have about 16 million in cap space for next season according to CapFriendly. While that might seem like enough to get everyone under contract, the Oilers still have a number of deals they need to work out.
NHLoilersnation.com

Could the Edmonton Oilers trade for Mark Giordano?

This is a really weird one to write, but an article from Sportnet’s Elliotte Freidman suggests the Edmonton Oilers could express interest in trading for Mark Giordano. Here’s the full context of what Friedman had to say in a 31 Thoughts column released Monday:. I do think some trade discussions...
NHLchatsports.com

Edmonton Oilers: The last trade with every other team

Dmitry Kulikov #70, Edmonton Oilers (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images) The Edmonton Oilers’ history has been filled with some pretty big trades with a ton of different teams. The Edmonton Oilers have made a number of trades over the years throughout their long history in the NHL. Today I want to highlight their deals with every other team in the league.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Blackhawks’ Duncan Keith Should Be on Edmonton Oilers Trade Radar

After reports surfaced that the Chicago Blackhawks might be trying to help defenseman Duncan Keith facilitate a trade to Western Canada or the Pacific Northwest, the chatter about what teams Keith might be considering was almost immediate. Was he looking at the Vancouver Canucks? Could the Seattle Kraken be an option?
NHLoilersnation.com

Vladimir Tarasenko wants a trade. Do the Edmonton Oilers make sense?

A bombshell report dropped in the hockey world last night as one of the games more prolific scorers publically asked for a trade. According to The Athletic’s Jeremy Rutherford, St. Louis Blues F Vladimir Tarasenko has requested a trade, which comes after Frank Seravalli broke the news that the Russian sniper could be available in a trade just over a week ago at DailyFaceoff.com. In the article, Rutherford noted Tarsenko has submitted a list of up to 10 teams. That hasn’t kept the Blues from getting a headstart, according to Rutherford, who surveyed a handful of NHL GM’s that confirmed Doug Armstrong had been shopping Tarasenko “for a while.”
NHLphillysportsnetwork.com

Would trading Nolan Patrick for Jesse Puljujarvi make sense?

The Philadelphia Flyers suffer from a version of option paralysis. In this version, options are more limited than ever. Before the 2021 NHL Expansion Draft, the Flyers must optimize their protection lists to take minimal damage. At the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Philadelphia needs to weigh the option of trading a package of assets for a top-pair defenseman or selecting a top prospect forward in the first round. They also need to figure out what they want with Nolan Patrick, whether that means giving him the option for trade or another prove-it contract.
NHLoilersnation.com

So what happens if Adam Larsson doesn’t re-sign with the Edmonton Oilers?

The Edmonton Oilers are in a peculiar situation heading into the expansion draft. They appear to be set to go the 7-3-1 route and lots of talk has surrounded defenceman Adam Larsson re-signing with the team and being one of the three defencemen protected. But what happens if the Oilers don’t re-sign him before that? What if Larsson chooses to test free agency, as is his right?
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Edmonton Oilers’ 2020 Draft Class Revisited

With just five picks and only one in the first three rounds, the Edmonton Oilers will have their work cut out for them at the 2021 NHL Draft, which takes place July 23 and 24. While hardly an ideal set of picks, it’s not that much different from what the Oilers had at the draft last year when Edmonton made six selections, five of which came after the third round. It will be some time before the Oilers’ 2020 draft can be judged fairly, but there is reason for overall optimism based on their prospects’ performance this season.
NHLspotonnewjersey.com

Edmonton Oilers Ruined Trading This Offseason With Duncan Keith Deal

The New Jersey Devils are trying to make deals this offseason with their plethora of cap space and young roster looking to get back into contention. Unfortunately, the Edmonton Oilers exist, and teams will likely use them as a benchmark when it comes to trades before the NHL Entry...
NHLSportsnet.ca

Hip to hate Oilers' Keith deal, but the veteran defenceman can still play

EDMONTON — It’s hip to hate on the Duncan Keith deal. Tragically, the only Hip going on in my world is coming out of my Bluetooth speaker. Sources confirm that the Edmonton Oilers upgraded their second-pairing, left-side defenceman position Monday by trading 93-game NHLer Caleb Jones and a third-round pick for three-time Stanley Cup winner, 1,200-game, two-time Olympic team defenceman Duncan Keith.
NHLESPN

Blackhawks trade Keith to Oilers for Jones, 3rd-rounder

CHICAGO --  Duncan Keith is heading to the Edmonton Oilers in the latest departure of a cornerstone player from the Chicago Blackhawks' Stanley Cup core, a move that could help the club speed up a long-term rebuild. Chicago traded Keith, a two-time Norris Trophy winner, to Edmonton on Monday...
NHLkmmo.com

Chicago Blackhawks trade Duncan Keith to Oilers for Caleb Jones and draft pick

The Chicago Blackhawks have traded veteran defenseman Duncan Keith and forward Tim Soderlund to the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for defenseman Caleb Jones and a third-round pick. The 37-year-old Keith is a three-time champion, three-time All-Star, a two-time James Norris Memorial Trophy winner as the top defensive player and the...
NHLoilersnation.com

Seravalli’s Trade Board — Players who might interest the Oilers

The calm before the storm. That’s where we’re at right now, five days after the Tampa Bay Lightning lifted the Stanley Cup for the second summer in a row and the NHL’s off-season officially began. Over at Daily Faceoff, Frank Seravalli updated his off-season Trade Board, listing 25 names who...
NHLoilersnation.com

Everybody Has One…

There’s an old saying that opinions are like *ssholes, everybody has one. That axiom was on full display today when word started to trickle out that the Edmonton Oilers had acquired Duncan Keith from the Chicago Blackhawks for Caleb Jones and a conditional third-round draft pick in what was essentially a telegraphed shot.
NHLCBS Sports

Oilers' Duncan Keith: Dealt to Oilers

Keith was traded by the Blackhawks to the Oilers on Monday in exchange for Caleb Jones and a 2021 third-round draft pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports. Keith has spent the entirety of his 16-year NHL career in Chicago, where he piled up 625 points in 1,192 regular-season contests and won three Stanley Cups, two Norris Trophies and the Conn Smythe Trophy. He turns 38 this week and it's unclear how many years he has left in the tank, but he's got two years left on a 13-year megadeal that features a salary cap hit of $5.5 million. Keith recorded a career-low 15 points in 54 games in 2020-21.
NHLThe Hockey Writers

Oilers’ Expansion Draft Plans Take Shape After Duncan Keith Trade

On Monday, the Edmonton Oilers acquired defenceman Duncan Keith and forward Tim Soderlund from the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for blueliner Caleb Jones and a conditional pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. To say the trade is controversial would be an understatement. How Oilers general manager Ken Holland agreed...

Comments / 0

Community Policy