Throwback Thursday: This week five years ago, Edmonton Oilers draft Jesse Puljujarvi, trade Taylor Hall and sign Milan Lucic

With just five picks and only one in the first three rounds, the Edmonton Oilers will have their work cut out for them at the 2021 NHL Draft, which takes place July 23 and 24. While hardly an ideal set of picks, it’s not that much different from what the Oilers had at the draft last year when Edmonton made six selections, five of which came after the third round. It will be some time before the Oilers’ 2020 draft can be judged fairly, but there is reason for overall optimism based on their prospects’ performance this season.