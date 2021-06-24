Georgia’s Burn Notification System Changing on July 1st
According to the Georgia Forestry Commission, changes are coming to outdoor burning laws:. As of July 1, 2021, changes go into effect regarding the legal responsibilities of Georgia landowners burning outdoor yard debris. Under Senate Bill 119, GA code section 12-6-90 was changed to eliminate the need to notify the Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) by the person, firm, corporation, or association who intends to burn hand-piled natural vegetation/yard debris.www.wrganews.com
