Cramer: How to Spot Market Rotations

Jim Cramer has some thoughts on the market rotations and how to keep an eye out for them. "Rotations seem like tremendous mysteries when they occur. They seem so oblique, hidden, even inexplicable," Cramer wrote in his Real Money column. "And then you look back and realize "what the heck was I doing still buying the industrial stocks at the top," or "why didn't I switch back to companies that have super growth no matter what." How did that rotation fool me!"