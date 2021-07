This week’s episode of Rick and Morty brought back a familiar face that got the fanbase all hyped up. That’s right fans, Space Beth is back with the family as of the end of this entry. But, we have no idea if this is for keeps or not. People will just have to wait and see with this development. Sarah Chalke voices Space Beth and regular Beth. She told Digital Spy that there were some surprises coming in Season 5 as they hadn’t read everything yet. It seems as though the show hit the ground running this season. A lot of this still remains unclear, but there is no question that the show’s mysteries might be coming into focus with the current crop of episodes.