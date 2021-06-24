A Decade Empowering Businesses With Mobile Innovation: Dogtown Media Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary
LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. July 24th, 2021, Dogtown Media celebrates its 10th year in business. Headquartered in Southern California, Dogtown Media has grown to build a dynamic global workforce spread across twelve time zones on three continents. The company’s mission is to accelerate innovation and build sci-fi digital experiences to disrupt digital health, FinTech, robotics, and legacy industries alike.www.stamfordadvocate.com