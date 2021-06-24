This Lavish Rental in Star Will Make You Feel Like You’ve Gone Back to Titanic
Really, all that's missing is Jack Dawson standing at the top of the staircase asking "So, do you want to go to a real party?" If you look at the results of any post-pandemic life survey, you're going to notice a common theme. Idahoans are bored. They can't wait to get out of their homes. That could mean a cross country flight to Disney World. It could mean a road trip to the Oregon coast.1043wowcountry.com
Comments / 0