Polly Pocket Movie Starring Lily Collins Is Happening with Director Lena Dunham
You're not dreaming. Polly Pocket is the next children's toy to inspire a movie in Hollywood, marking the latest in an increasing trend of new projects announced based on popular toys. A live-action Polly Pocket series is now in development set to write and direct. Lily Collins is also attached to star as the big screen version of the tiny toy, with the movie following "a young girl and a pocket-sized woman who form a friendship."movieweb.com