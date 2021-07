Mr. Marino of Brentwood gets quite cross in his letter of June 23 because abortions have been limited to 24 weeks or less. Well, for those of you who haven't thought about it, 24 weeks is 6 months, and some babies can live if born at that stage. Further, if a woman decides not to have the baby at 6 months, the abortion process is far from safe for the mother. There is risk involved.