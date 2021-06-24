What Kids Should Know Before Kindergarten
This fall, more so than others, parents may be anxious about whether their children are ready for kindergarten. The COVID-19 pandemic upended school routines across the world, and parents across the country delayed enrolling their children in kindergarten, according to education outlet The 74. The result is a large class of incoming kindergartners who have had an exceptionally wide range of experiences over the past year. But most parents don't need to worry.www.parents.com