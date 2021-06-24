SimpleCom Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization

Hyperscale data centers have particular needs when it comes to storage, networking and security. Cloud-scale enterprises and telcos have found that a key strategy for allowing clouds and 5G to scale has been taking advantage of smart network interface (SmartNIC) and data processing units (DPUs) to offload networking functions. With the recently announced Intelligent Traffic Offload (ITO) service from Palo Alto Networks, enterprises and telcos can now utilize the same SmartNIC or DPU investments used for storage and networking to scale security capabilities. This is a fundamental shift in how security is done, moving from traditional firewalling at the perimeter, closer to distributed apps that live at the edge.