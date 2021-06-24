Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

SimpleCom Achieves Cradlepoint 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization

By PRWeb
Stamford Advocate
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimpleCom to Support Cradlepoint as a Leading Partner in Bringing 5G for Business to Life. SimpleCom today announced that it has achieved 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization from Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network edge solutions. The 5G for Enterprise Branch Specialization identifies and recognizes partner organizations that are leaders in positioning and selling Cradlepoint’s 5G for business solutions by meeting a series of sales, technical, and business proficiency criteria.

www.stamfordadvocate.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5g#Wireless Network#Lte#Transportation#Netcloud#Gigabit#Sd Wan#Elastic Edge#Simplecom Media
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessfinextra.com

CIBC inks Microsoft Azure deal

The Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) has agreed a multi-year deal to use Microsoft Azure as its primary cloud platform. The partners say that Microsoft Azure will help CIBC to support faster, real-time, data-driven decisions, to quickly launch and scale new innovations. Azure will support the migration of hundreds...
Businessthefastmode.com

Enreach at MWC 2021: 'Mobile First' Approach to Reinvent Enterprise Communications Experience

Enreach, a leading European unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) provider, showcased their suite of solutions at the recently concluded MWC 2021, the first MWC where the company exhibited under the Enreach label. The Fast Mode spoke to Bertrand Pourcelot, Managing Director of Enreach for Service Providers in a brief interview on his experience at the event, Enreach's 'mobile-first' showcase theme and his future outlook for the telecoms industry.
TechnologyComputer Weekly

Enterprise 5G, cloud and IoT disrupting the comms service provider market

The future form of businesses in the post-Covid environment is fluid to say the least, but, as revealed by research from CSG and Analysys Mason, as many as 92% of enterprise respondents have accelerated their plans to use the internet of things (IoT), security, cloud and unified communications (UC) in the near future.
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

Electronic Test & Measurement in Asia: Trends, Challenges, Opportunities

Here are the top five trends driving electronic test and measurement in Asia for the rest of 2021 and beyond. Amid the latest trends and developments in the electronics industry, how is the test and measurement industry keeping up? This month’s In Focus looks into the factors driving the innovations and developments in T&M, the new challenges, and opportunities.
Softwarehelpnetsecurity.com

Malwarebytes integrates with Datto to to streamline endpoint security for MSPs

Malwarebytes announced that Malwarebytes OneView is now integrated with Datto Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) and Datto Autotask Professional Services Automation (PSA). Datto is a global provider of cloud-based software and security solutions purpose-built for delivery by MSPs. “Due to the highly sophisticated nature of today’s threat landscape which is...
MarketsLight Reading

CSPs dragging their heels on enterprise 5G ï¿½ report

The share of enterprise 5G deals led by communications service providers (CSPs) has slumped from an already low 21% in 2020 to 16% today. This was the headline finding of a report from Beyond by BearingPoint, an ecosystem orchestration and digital platform provider, in collaboration with Light Reading sister company Omdia.
ComputersLas Vegas Herald

Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants CA Technologies, Cloud Scaling, Layeredtech

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of COVID-19 Outbreak-Global Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the COVID-19 Outbreak- Cloud Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Computersatlantanews.net

Cloud based Apps Market is Booming Worldwide at Unstoppable Growth Rate with Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, SAP

Growing focus on delivering enhanced customer experience & Increased awareness of the benefits of cloud and its adjacent technologies among enterprises, the surging number of companies adopting cloud technology explicitly indicates that more and more companies are becoming aware of the serious advantages that cloud-based apps and cloud innovations as a whole offer is driving the global Cloud based Apps market. According to the latest research by AMA, the Cloud based Apps market is set to witness huge growth during 2021-2026. Demand for Cloud based Apps will witness steady recovery in the short term.
Technologythedallasnews.net

5G in Industrial IoT Market is Set to Experience a Revolutionary Growth | Qualcomm Technologies, Ericsson, Nokia, Huawei Technologies.

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global 5G in Industrial IoT Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
Softwarewestfieldvoice.com

Workflow Automation Market Growth Development, Demand Forecast to 2027 | IBM Corporation, Software AG, Oracle Corporation, Nintex Global Limited, Pegasystems Inc., etc

This report provides a deep-dive view of the Workflow Automation market from 2021 to 2027 and future predictions. The report also covers manufacturing processes, Workflow Automation plans of manufacturers, Workflow Automation gross margin analysis, research the growing regions, Workflow Automation supply strategy and import-export analysis. It also includes business-driving aspects, expenses, driving innovation and important prediction Workflow Automation business sectors. The Workflow Automation report includes forecasts for 2021-2027 in all sections, and Workflow Automation sub-segments. It identifies the best investment areas in Workflow Automation market and highlights Workflow Automation income opportunities across different sections. The Workflow Automation international market share comprehensive study guides entrepreneurs and Workflow Automation governments to make informed decisions about Workflow Automation product launches, and company expansion.
Economyiotbusinessnews.com

IoT: successful telecoms operators use large bases of connections to drive investment in the value chain

Analysys Mason has identified four operators as ‘Pioneers’ in its most recent Operator IoT Scorecard 2021: AT&T, China Mobile, Telefónica and Vodafone. These telecoms operators have been successful in the IoT market because they have mutually supporting aspects to their business – a large base of connections that helps to fund investment into new horizontal and vertical solutions, which in turn help to drive the number of new connections.
Businessdevops.com

Aqua Security Acquires tfsec to Advance DevSecOps

Aqua Security today announced it has acquired tfsec, an open source project that provides a static analysis scanner for infrastructure-as-code (IaC) that is designed to be integrated within a DevOps workflow. Amer Jerbi, Aqua Security CTO, said tfsec extends the security platform the company already provides in a way that...
Businesswraltechwire.com

Microsoft acquiring cybersecurity startup admid ransomware, hacking surges

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Microsoft, which has a growing presence in the Triangle and North Carolina, says it is boosting efforts to fight cybercrime by acquiring security startup RiskIQ. “Organizations are increasingly using the cloud to reimagine every facet of their business. Hybrid work has accelerated this digital transformation, and...
Computersaithority.com

5G, IoT and AI: The Work of Art and Technology at Play in 2021

We are witnessing a massive transformation in the technology space, courtesy convergence of 5G, IoT, and AI capabilities. While these are distinct technologies with niche applications, when combined together, they bring out the essence of working in a highly volatile Big Data economy. Not only do these have the power to transform the Telecom and Communications industry, but also the global pool of advanced electronics markets that so heavily relies on the latest innovations in internet connectivity, AI and Machine Learning.
Internettelecompetitor.com

Consolidated Communications Launches ProConnect with Webex

MATTOON, Ill. – July 12, 2021 – Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) a leading broadband and business communications provider, today announced the launch of ProConnect with Webex, enhancing the award winning, cloud-based unified communications platform with industry leading collaboration tools. Consolidated Communications’ ProConnect provides advanced communication and collaboration tools, connecting users...
Softwarepaloaltonetworks.com

Intelligent Traffic Offload Uses SmartNIC/DPU for Hyperscale Security

Hyperscale data centers have particular needs when it comes to storage, networking and security. Cloud-scale enterprises and telcos have found that a key strategy for allowing clouds and 5G to scale has been taking advantage of smart network interface (SmartNIC) and data processing units (DPUs) to offload networking functions. With the recently announced Intelligent Traffic Offload (ITO) service from Palo Alto Networks, enterprises and telcos can now utilize the same SmartNIC or DPU investments used for storage and networking to scale security capabilities. This is a fundamental shift in how security is done, moving from traditional firewalling at the perimeter, closer to distributed apps that live at the edge.
InternetStamford Advocate

Vexus Fiber Deploys GOCare™ Connect for Unified Communications

ALPHARETTA, Ga. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. “GOCare Connect significantly advances our ability to deliver a differentiated level of service,” stated Larry Eby, COO of Vexus Fiber. “The remote call center capabilities of GOCare Connect are critical to ensure our continued growth in a post-pandemic environment. NuTEQ’s advanced analytics provide Vexus with real-time insight into each customer interaction with a visible “customer journey”. And, more recently, NuTEQ’s ability to deliver network light levels for each account accelerates subscriber trouble resolution,” Eby concluded.

Comments / 0

Community Policy