Zendaya says it was "bittersweet" making Spider-Man: No Way Home with co-stars Tom Holland and Jacob Batalon because "we don't know if we're gonna do another one." The Space Jam: A New Legacy star joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming, playing Michelle "MJ" Jones opposite Holland's Peter Parker and Batalon's Ned Leeds. After the Friends of Spider-Man returned in 2019's Spider-Man: Far From Home, the trio will reunite once again — potentially for the last time — in No Way Home. The movie, out December 17, is part of the new two-movie deal reached between Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios in 2019.